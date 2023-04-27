'He just looked a different class' - El Fabiolo extends his perfect record over fences with ease

Arkle winner El Fabiolo made no mistake in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase to stretch his unbeaten record over fences to four and record a third Grade 1 win in a row.

The six-year-old was sent off at 1-4 to follow up last month’s win at the Cheltenham Festival and, after racing in second for the bulk of the race, cruised clear of his front-running stablemate Dysart Dynamo to win on the bridle under Paul Townend.

It was a record-extending tenth win in the race for Willie Mullins, whose Saint Roi was last of the four runners with the Mouse Morris-trained outsider Indiana Jones in third.

Energumene won this race for Mullins and Townend in 2021 before going on to land the following season’s Champion Chase. El Fabiolo was trimmed to 6-4 (from 5-2) with Paddy Power to do the same, with defending champion Energumene next in the betting at 3-1.

Mullins has remarkably been responsible for the last eight winners of the race including Footpad (2018) and Blue Lord (2022) for El Fabiolo’s owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

El Fabiolo completed a major festival hat-trick which was kickstarted by a win in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown in February and assessing where he ranked among Closutton’s talent, Mullins told Racing TV: "He looks very talented. He’s very good to do that coming back from Cheltenham, he just looked a different class from what’s in Ireland at the moment over fences.

“About four out I was wondering was Paul showing distress signals but the minute he pulled him out, he just clicked into another gear. He just moved up a gear and he was doing it with ease. Fingers crossed I can just hold him together.”

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.