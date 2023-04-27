'I'd say there'll be a few celebrations' - delight for connections as Vital Island clings on to land La Touche Cup

Vital Island landed the La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase for Richard O'Keeffe and Benny Walsh, but it was not without a late scare.

The 11-year-old jumped fluently throughout and demonstrated his resolution having finished runner-up here on Tuesday. He took up the running with a flying leap at the second-last and the race looked in safe keeping as he put in an enormous leap at the last, establishing a three-length gap over the 7-4 favourite Stealthy Tom.

However, his ears soon pricked and he seemed to think the job was complete before Stealthy Tom caught a second wind and surged down his outside. It briefly looked like Enda Bolger's charge would get up inside the last 100 yards, but Vital Island found extra as soon as he felt his rival on his girth.

A beaming O'Keeffe said: "At the last I just was thinking keep him going Benny! We knew the trip would suit him down to the ground. We had a run there on Tuesday but it didn't go to plan, but everything went right today."

Vital Island (far right) takes Ruby's Double with the field during the La Touche Cup Credit: Patrick McCann

When asked what it felt like to taste success in such a prestigious race, O'Keeffe smiled and simply said: "Deadly! I'd say there will be a few celebrations – they will be back in Wexford back in Taghmon."

Two in a row for Dempseys

Philip and Luke Dempsey landed the opening Specialist Group Handicap Hurdle for the second year running as Broomfield Bijou had to be brave at the finish to just edge out the Gordon Elliott-trained By Your side by a nose.

Feu Du Bresil looked to be the likeliest winner turning for home as he was travelling strongly under Jack Foley, but Luke Dempsey's mount was sticking to her task on the inside and hit the front 100 yards from the winning post, only for By Your Side to then hit full stride on the outside before the winner put her head down at just the right time to prevail in a photo-finish.

Philip Dempsey was impressed with his mare, saying: "She had been running in decent races and was unlucky at Navan – a horse fell in front of her and brought her to standstill. She's out of a half-sister to Anibale Fly so she has a lovely jumping pedigree.

"It's not easy first time in a handicap here. Broomfield Hall won it last year, but she had a lot more runs and was a bit older. Broomfield Bijou's only five, she will get further and likes nice ground."

Dinoblue (right) is about to run down Douglas Talking to win the 2m handicap chase Credit: Patrick McCann

Dinoblue continues improvement

Dinoblue continued her upward trajectory for Willie Mullins by landing the Pigsback Handicap Chase under Mark Walsh.

An unlucky second in the Grand Annual, where she made some bad mistakes at crucial stages, was followed by an assured success at Fairyhouse, and she was good enough to follow up here off a 7lb higher mark.

Lucinda Russell's Douglas Talking took them along at an even pace and jumped fluently for the most part, but he couldn't match the finishing kick of the JP McManus-owned mare, who stayed on strongly to hit the line two and three-quarter lengths in front.

