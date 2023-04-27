Hat-trick hero: Klassical Dream back in front at Punchestown to win third Champion Stayers Hurdle

You can throw the previous form of Klassical Dream in the bin when it comes to the Punchestown festival. His third straight victory in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle means the son of Dream Well is now four from four in Grade 1s at this meeting, a sequence which began when winning the 2m novice hurdle in 2019.

Sporting the hood which he wore for the first time when winning this race behind closed doors in 2021, he was well settled at the back of the field by Paul Townend, riding him in a similar manner to the ride he gave Gaelic Warrior in the Grade 1 novice hurdle the previous day. Indeed, he looked like getting caught in a similar sort of pocket on the inner coming to the second-last, but he extricated himself in time and possibly picked up a little sooner than Townend wanted.

In front coming to the last, he did not do a stroke on the run to the line, but poached enough of an advantage and had enough in hand to hold on as he scored by a diminishing half-length from rejuvenated stablemate Asterion Forlonge, with Cheltenham and Aintree winner Sire Du Berlais running superbly well in third, a neck further back.

Celebrating his fourth Grade 1 winner of the week, Mullins said: “Paul was so cool on him. He was out the back, he could see the race unfold in front of him. He was maybe a bit worried five or six furlongs out that they could get away from him, but they closed up again and the minute he got a bit of daylight he locked on and he got to deliver him at the right time.

"It was a masterclass in riding again from Paul, he's been doing it all season. It is a race we can take a lot of positives from. He was a very good second in the Grande Course at Auteuil last year and he might go back there again.”

He added: “Asterion Forlonge ran a cracker, he stayed on great at the end and looks to be back to himself. He could well got to France for maybe the French Champion Hurdle. I wouldn't be averse to mixing it with him next season, but he has made a good case for staying over hurdles. He jumps them better and just tends to make a mistake over fences. I would say that is what will happen.”

The winner is owned by Joanne Coleman and was bought by her late husband John as a horse for his own enjoyment during his retirement. Indeed, she carries her husband's ashes with her whenever the horse runs.

Mullins said of the winning owner: “I'm a bit worried now because going celebrating with Jo is no simple task!”

Gordon Elliott has already enjoyed a wonderful spring with the 11-year-old Sire Du Berlais and he lost nothing in defeat in attempting his third Grade 1 success in a month and a half.

He said: “He's a great little horse and he has run his heart out again. We're very happy with him and he should be back next season.”

Elliott was also responsible for joint-favourite Teahupoo, who was unable to land a blow late in the race in finishing fourth, beaten three lengths. He said: “Teahupoo had the ground as quick as he wanted it and Darragh O'Keeffe said he was just flat out the whole way.”

