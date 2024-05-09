Coolmore weigh up Derby options after 'lovely' Ryan Moore ride helps Capulet enter Classic frame

Capulet enhanced Aidan O'Brien's impressive record in the Dee Stakes when he held on for victory from Bracken's Laugh.

The son of Justify, who was cut to 14-1 (from 33) for the Derby by Betfair, provided a welcome form boost to O'Brien's three-year-old string after the disappointment of City Of Troy last week and secured the trainer his 11th success in the Listed contest to tie for leading trainer with Barry Hills.

Capulet had to beat just three rivals in the 1m2½f contest after Harper's Ferry refused to be loaded into the stalls, and his task was made easier when the John and Thady Gosden-trained God's Window scuppered his chances early with an awkward start.

The winner took up the running under Ryan Moore and held off Finley Marsh's challenge on Bracken's Laugh to score by half a length, with favourite Jayarebe in third.

Coolmore representative Paul Smith, Ryan Moore and Capulet after the Dee Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"That was very pleasing," said Paul Smith of Coolmore. "I thought Ryan gave him a lovely ride. He appreciated the step up in trip, no doubt. He's an uncomplicated horse who travels well.

"Ryan was delighted, he said he got into a nice rhythm and is a very kind, well-balanced horse. He said he could step up, it wouldn't be a problem.

"The Derby and the French Derby are the first two races that come to mind. He gets a mile and two well and would probably get a mile and four the way he runs.

"We'll have the trials at the weekend and then next week Aidan will sit down with the lads and discuss it and we'll make a plan from there. I'm delighted with him."

O'Brien, Moore and Coolmore's afternoons got even better in the next when Point Lonsdale swatted aside Arrest in the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes .

Capulet beats Bracken's Laugh in the Dee Stakes at Chester Credit: Edward Whitaker

While the prospect of Derby glory is firmly on the mind of the winning connections, Royal Ascot will be the target for Bracken’s Laugh, who delighted trainer Richard Hughes with his second-place finish.

"It's hard to beat Ryan when he gets in front, but they were going honest enough from five out," he said.

"Finley said he was going so well for so long when he did ask him, it took him 100 yards to get going. It might have cost him, but he's run a great race and we're thrilled.

"He's definitely going to Ascot for the Hampton Court – win, lose or draw we were going to do that."

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

bet365: 7-2 Arabian Crown, 9-2 City Of Troy, 7 Henry Longfellow, 8 Ancient Wisdom, 10 Diego Velazquez, 14 Capulet, 20 Los Angeles, 25 bar

Read this next:

'She certainly wasn't stopping' - Karl Burke keeping faith with star three-year-olds despite Guineas disappointments

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.