Dan Skelton fires in 285-1 treble to wrestle back lead from Willie Mullins in dramatic title tussle

Dan Skelton narrowly moved back in front of Willie Mullins in the British trainer's championship after sending out a 285-1 treble.

Skelton will go into Coral Scottish Grand National day around £5,000 clear of Mullins with one week to go following the victories of Catch Him Derry , Punta Del Este and Presenting Nelly .

You don't see many odds-on winners of 16-runner handicap hurdles but you don't see many horse's form work out better than Catch Him Derry's has.

He drew 21 lengths clear of the rest when second at Bangor to stablemate Gwennie May Boy, who had won at Uttoxeter and Aintree and is now rated fully 24lb higher than he was that day.

Which rather suggested that Catch Him Derry, who had been raised just 5lb, was well handicapped and the 5-6 favourite proved the point with a ready two-and-a-half-length win in the 3m½f handicap .

"The pair of them pulled clear last time and it was obviously good form," said Skelton. "This horse has come an awful long way. He was a bit of a wayward baby but he hasn't half made up for it."

Punta Del Este was a 25-1 winner of the 2m5½f handicap hurdle and Skelton said: "That was a complete surprise. He's a funny horse, he's obviously got ability and he won very well in the winter at Haydock but he kind of runs how he wants and I'm not a great predictor of him!"

Stablemate Presenting Nelly took division two of the hands and heels race for conditional jockeys and amateur riders under Sean O'Connor at 5-1.

One title 'probably sealed'

Sir Alex Ferguson knows a thing or several about winning titles, so it was fitting that a horse he part-owns should virtually seal one championship and boost a bid for another.

Victory for Outlaw Peter in the £50,000 Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase helped Paul Nicholls' pursuit of Skelton and Mullins in the title race. And the 14-time champion believes a 159th success of the season for Harry Cobden more or less sewed up a first title for his stable jockey.

"That's ten in front," Nicholls said. "I said to Harry that's probably just sealed it for him, although there's a week to go.

"That's great for him, he's been riding brilliantly. I'm chuffed and it's good for the whole team."

As for his own hopes of coming out on top when the season ends next Saturday, Nicholls said: "A lot can happen and we're still in there.

"We'll have a load of runners next week, especially at Sandown, but so will Willie and Dan. We have a load of fresh ones to run, I'd just love the ground to dry up, which would help us. But we're still in it at the moment."

Outlaw Peter, whose part-owners also include Dame Judi Dench, could have another part to play in trying to secure a 15th title.

After the 7-2 joint-favourite's one-length win, Nicholls said: "He did that really nicely and two and a half miles on that sort of ground suits him well.

"That's probably his best performance and there's a £50,000 novice handicap at Sandown next Saturday which he might just have an entry in. He's fit and if he's ending the season in form, we might do that."

Primoz completes the set

No wonder Joe Bunch was smiling. Not only does he now have all three status symbols he craved, he also has an exciting novice chase prospect in the shape of the Lucinda Russell-trained Primoz , who took the opening 2m handicap hurdle .

"This is my first horse and I've always wanted one," said the owner, who has a building maintenance company in Glasgow.

"I wanted a Range Rover, a Rolex and a racehorse and I've got all of them now! I had the first two when I went to see Lucinda. I said I wanted a good racehorse and she picked me a cracker."

