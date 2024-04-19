'I've no doubt he's better than his mark' - top trainers on their leading Scottish Grand National hopes

The Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35) may not deliver the final blow, but the £200,000 slog over four miles could go some way to determining whether it will be a successful defence of his trainers' title for Paul Nicholls or a new name on the British championship in Dan Skelton or Ireland's perennial champion, Willie Mullins.

Mullins boasts the deeper hand in the search for the £112,540 first prize with six contenders, although the market is struggling to split half of them.

Macdermott emerged as favourite at the start of the week but has drifted back out a touch after Paul Townend opted for Spanish Harlem , while supporters of Mr Incredible must be of a forgiving nature after he was slow away and then unseated Brian Hayes in the Grand National at Aintree last weekend.

Mullins, whose team is rounded off by Klarc Kent , We'llhavewan and Ontheropes , has never had a winner at Ayr from a limited number of runners, and his assistant Patrick Mullins said: "I think Spanish Harlem has a big day in him. I've no doubt he's better than his mark.

"Macdermott was very good at Fairyhouse the last day. He'll have to step up on his form as he got a big whack from the handicapper, so the question is how much he has up his sleeve.

"I'm looking forward to riding Mr Incredible in such a big race. We were third in the Kim Muir together last year and he's gone up 8lb since. He didn't get very far at Aintree, but he's fresh and well after it."

Nicholls, a three-time winner of the Scottish National, runs topweight Stay Away Fay and Broken Halo as he tries to close the gap to Mullins, while Skelton relies on Ballygrifincottage , a nine-year-old who is lightly raced with just ten starts to his name.

Nicholls said of his duo: "I'm hoping the longer trip will suit Stay Away Fay. He ran moderately at Cheltenham last time and, while he's got a stiff task under top weight, I'm expecting a tidy run. Broken Halo stayed on well to win at Taunton last month. He has no weight and I could see him run a nice race and get placed."

Skelton is hopeful Ballygrifincottage has returned to the sort of form that can make him competitive against those at the head of the market. He said: "I think he's got a squeak. It's hyper-competitive but he's just come back to form. His run at Ascot was good and then his run at Sandown was even better. He went missing for a few months for whatever reason – he seemed to have a full-body meltdown – but he's back on form now. Hopefully he can be a player."

RP Recommends: how to bet on the Scottish Grand National at Ayr

By Tom Park, audience editor

The Scottish Grand National is a hugely competitive affair so having place terms on your side is a big bonus.

Sky Bet go a generous seven places here and, with the going set to be pretty testing, my focus will be on backing a couple in the race who will appreciate the soft ground.

Top of my list is Ballygrifincottage , who looks to be coming back to himself, but the seven places also allows me to have a saver on Mr Vango , who might just take this field apart from the front.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

Russell: 'I still think there is value in Inis Oirr's mark'

Just seven days after Corach Rambler’s first-fence Aintree departure, trainer Lucinda Russell is aiming for rich consolation with Inis Oirr .

Last seen in action when running riot in the Edinburgh National in February, the seven-year-old retains low mileage and could still be open to plenty more improvement in marathon contests.

Inis Oirr: bids to follow up Edinburgh National success in Coral Scottish Grand National Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

"It was a nice run in the Edinburgh National and we were keen to go for the Midlands National," Russell said. "However, the ground was too heavy at Uttoxeter and we decided to wait for this race. He's lightly raced and open to further improvement at this sort of trip.

"I know he's gone up in the handicap, but I still think there is a bit of value left in his mark."

Anglers Crag defends unbeaten record for Ellison

Four wins from four starts. That’s the proud record of Anglers Crag , who has thrived since joining Brian Ellison this season.

The nine-year-old enjoyed his biggest success when landing the Eider Chase at his trainer’s beloved Newcastle last time out.

Anglers Crag: on a roll and chasing a five-timer Credit: John Grossick

Although he only scrambled home by a neck from Prince Des Fichaux and has been raised 8lb, Ellison does not feel the handicapper has necessarily got to the bottom of Anglers Crag just yet.

"You don’t tend to moan too much when they put you up for winning," Ellison said. "Anglers Crag made a mistake at the second-last which cost him a few lengths. I don’t think a mark of 134 is beyond him."

Mainly soft ground predicted

The Coral Scottish Grand National appears set to be run on mainly soft ground, although no more rain is expected at Ayr.

Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson said on Friday: "It is forecast to be dry right through and 13C or 14C, with no wind. Everybody has said it is soft ground today, good to soft might just enter into it tomorrow."

