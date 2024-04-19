2024 Scottish Grand National runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide

A field of 26 runners will go to post for the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr this Saturday, so who will come out on top? Read our runner-by-runner guide featuring top quotes and star ratings for the big race live on ITV at 3.35pm .

1 Stay Away Fay

DJ's view: Did anybody notice if Stay Away Fay ran in the Brown Advisory with all four legs? Have we any witnesses? How can a horse who spent the previous six weeks floating between 5-2 and 3-1 drift all the way out to double digits on the exchanges before the off? He ran the way the drift suggested he would. He lost a shoe and scoped dirty afterwards. If ever there was a track and a trip to suit a horse, four miles around Ayr for this guy would be it. He might just get Paul Nicholls back into the title race.

Trainer view: Paul Nicholls: "I'm hoping the longer trip will suit him. He ran moderately at Cheltenham last time and, while he's got a stiff task under top weight, I'm expecting a tidy run."

Star rating: *****

Stay Away Fay 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2 Mr Incredible

DJ's view: English author Roger Hargreaves has missed a trick. He has written and illustrated books about Mr Tickle, Mr Messy and even Mr Topsy-Turvy, but surely Mr Incredible would be his best seller. You would never know what's going to happen when you turn the page. This eight-year-old could do anything. He got to the Chair last Saturday. If he gets out of the right side of the bed he could win this. God only knows what he'll do. Actually, even God mightn't know.

Trainer's assistant view: Patrick Mullins: "I'm looking forward to riding Mr Incredible in such a big race. We were third in the Kim Muir together and he's gone up 8lb since. He didn't get very far at Aintree but he's fresh and well after it. If he could get back to the form of his second at Uttoxeter in the Midlands National he should be there or thereabouts."

Star rating: ***

Mr Incredible 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

3 Elvis Mail

DJ's view: Smashing servant over the years and registered a ninth win in typically gutsy fashion at Carlisle last time. A tenth success won't be happening here, though, unfortunately.

Trainer view: Nick Alexander: "It's a slight afterthought. This race is normally run on good ground and I don't like running my horses on good ground at the end of a busy season. However, it's soft ground this year and conditions will be fine for Elvis Mail. We don't know if he will stay, but hopefully he'll get into a nice, early rhythm and we'll find out."

Star rating: *

Elvis Mail 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb) Tnr: N W Alexander

4 Beauport

DJ's view: Midlands National winner who won't mind any downpours that arrive. Dug deep to down Mr Incredible at Uttoxeter and the softer it gets, the more he comes into the reckoning. He's dangerous if he holds his position early.

Trainer view: Nigel Twiston-Davies: "He won very well at Uttoxeter last time. If he jumps straight and well he must have a chance. He's still unexposed and I'm hopeful."

Star rating: ****

Beauport 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

5 Ontheropes

DJ's view: Looked a promising stayer once upon a time, but 2021 is a long time ago. Cut little ice in the Leinster National at Naas and this looks a much deeper contest.

Trainer's assistant view: Patrick Mullins: "Ontheropes got a leg after he won the Munster National and has been disappointing. He was coming back to form the last day at Naas and could be returning to form at the right time."

Star rating: *

Ontheropes 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

6 Spanish Harlem

DJ's view: Now, then, what do we have here? An unexposed Willie Mullins-trained novice who could be anything. He looks like a chaser, but he doesn't jump like a chaser thus far. Perhaps this marathon trip will bring out the best in him, and if you could guarantee me a slick round of jumping he would be the selection. The problem is that I can see him clattering quite a few fences.

Trainer's assistant view: Patrick Mullins: "He hasn't lived up to being the horse we thought he might be but better ground, a flatter track and being the choice of Paul Townend must all mean he goes to Ayr with a chance."

Star rating: ***

Spanish Harlem 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

7 Gold Cup Bailly

DJ's view: Hasn't been seen for over a year and it would be an outrageous training performance were Stuart Crawford able to get him to win the Scottish National on his reappearance. He's a decent horse, but even were he not returning from a break, a mark of 140 seems steep.

Owner view: Anthony Bromley, racing manager to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede: "He's been ready to run for a couple of weeks but we decided that we'd keep him fresh and come straight to this race. We always thought he would make a long-distance chaser, but we’re obviously going into the unknown."

Star rating: **

Gold Cup Bailly 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: S R B Crawford

8 Iron Bridge

DJ's view: Started 9-2 favourite for the Midlands National but hated every second of it. Take that awful effort out of his CV and he would be half the price he is now. Stable not exactly firing in the winners, but Jonjo O'Neill is more than capable of having one ready for the big day. He's one of the outsiders who interests me.

Jockey view: Jonjo O'Neill Jr: "He has been running well in these races all season apart from the Midlands National last time out. That was simply too bad to be true. He should give a good account of himself."

Star rating: ****

Iron Bridge 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

9 Whistleinthedark

DJ's view: Beaten a long way in the Kim Muir at 100-1 and doesn't look the same stayer this season as he was last term. Sliding mark but sliding ability too, it seems.

Trainer view: Laura Morgan: "The trip is an unknown and he wants better ground but he's in good form."

Star rating: **

Whistleinthedark 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: L J Morgan

10 Ballygrifincottage

DJ's view: You get the impression April 20 has been circled on this chap's calendar for some time. He's only had ten starts under rules in his whole career so he's obviously been tricky to train, but Dan Skelton is a sensational trainer so expect to have him cherry ripe for this (can you use the world ripe without cherry before it, by the way?) He was odds-on to win the Towton last season and was rated 145 back then. He's only 138 now. Dangerous.

Trainer view: Dan Skelton: "I think he's got a squeak. It's hyper-competitive but he's just come back to form. His run at Ascot was good and then his run at Sandown was even better. He went missing for a few months for whatever reason – he seemed to have a full-body meltdown – but he's back on form now. Hopefully he can be a player."

Star rating: ***

Ballygrifincottage 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

11 Macdermott

DJ's view: Couldn't jump for most of his chase career and even made two terrible errors when winning at Fairyhouse last time. That was emphatic and Danny Mullins gets a great tune out of him, but can he afford to make a few desperate mistakes here? I'm not sure.

Trainer's assistant view: Patrick Mullins: "Macdermott was very good at Fairyhouse the last day. He'll have to step up on his form as he got a big whack from the handicapper so the question is how much he has up his sleeve. He has a nice racing weight and he'd have a chance."

Star rating: ***

Macdermott 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

12 Tommie Beau

DJ's view: Presumably named after the ex-Irish winger turned morning TV presenter in Ireland who my wife fancies. I doubt she would find the horse's chances as handsome, although his recent Eider third was the best run of his whole career according to Racing Post Ratings.

Star rating: **

Tommie Beau 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Seamus Mullins

13 Broken Halo

DJ's view: Returned to winning ways on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival at Taunton under a Harry Cobden masterclass. Plenty of stuff Bryony Frost has been touching this week has been turning to gold, so you wouldn't put it past her. Others surely have more wiggle room off their marks, though.

Trainer view: Paul Nicholls: "He stayed on well to win at Taunton last month. He has no weight and I could see him run a nice race and get placed."

Star rating: **

Broken Halo 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

14 Mr Vango

DJ's view: Bumped into Corbetts Cross in the National Hunt Chase so hardly surprising he couldn't cope. This is more his cup of tea. If the showers persist he is worth persevering with. Our betting editor at the Racing Post is all over him and Keith Melrose knows his staying chasers better than I know the numbers of my favourite dishes in my local Chinese takeaway.

Trainer view: Sara Bradstock: "He'll keep galloping. Bottomless ground is the key to him – he loves it. I wasn't surprised how well he won at Exeter and I thought he ran really well at Cheltenham last time. I don't want the ground to dry out."

Star rating: ****

Mr Vango 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Mrs Sara V Bradstock

15 Autonomous Cloud

DJ's view: An emotional week for the stable after Paddy Brennan retired, and Jonathan Burke takes over on Autonomous Cloud in his absence. Was 9-2 for the Welsh National and 11-2 for the Midlands version. Didn't win either, but ran okay for a long way at Uttoxeter. Has a small squeak, but no more than that.

Trainer view: Fergal O'Brien: "He's a very slow burner. He's lightly raced but is improving with time. He'll be lovely going forward next season with another summer under his back. We're hoping for another good run, he's not there to make up the numbers, he's in great form and we've been very happy with him since Uttoxeter. Hopefully he can make his presence felt."

Star rating: **

Autonomous Cloud 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

16 Anglers Crag

DJ's view: On a roll. Has won his last four and somehow managed to keep the streak going in the Eider despite clattering two out. Hard to knock his claims and we may not have got to the bottom of him yet.

Trainer view: Brian Ellison: "Everything has gone well since the Eider. He's been training well and I couldn't be happier with him. The ground won't be an issue and the Newcastle form has worked out well."

Star rating: ****

Anglers Crag 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Brian Ellison

17 Inis Oirr

DJ's view: Young, improving staying chaser who is still only seven. Saves his best work for Musselburgh, but got within a neck of Mr Vango at Haydock in a maiden hurdle the season before last. Up a stone for winning last time, but rightly so as he did it by 21 lengths. How could you rule him out?

Trainer view: Lucinda Russell: "It was a nice run in the Edinburgh National. We were keen to run him in the Midlands National, but it was too heavy. He has gone up in the weights since Musselburgh, but I still think there is a bit of value left in his mark."

Star rating: ****

Inis Oirr 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

18 My Silver Lining

DJ's view: What a gorgeous grey. She gives you everything and wears her heart on her sleeve. She will be up in the van throughout, but the worry is that she could be vulnerable up the home straight off a career-high mark of 133.

Trainer view: Emma Lavelle: "She's been an absolute star for us this year. She's gone up a reasonable amount in the weights, but is still only carrying 10st 3lb which I think is important in this type of race. I think she's in great form. I go there in hope rather than expectation, but we've every right to be there."

Star rating: ***

My Silver Lining 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Emma Lavelle

19 Git Maker

DJ's view: Bumping into Inothewayurthinkin in the Km Muir was a bit like turning up to your local boozer for a friendly game of arrows of a Friday night and facing Luke Littler. You just don't expect to see him there and he shouldn't have been there in the first place. I can categorically state there are no Inothewayurthinkins in here so he must have strong claims.

Trainer view: Jamie Snowden: "He's in great order. He came out of the Kim Muir well. The winner has since landed an Aintree Grade 1 and the form looks solid. He'll need a career-best, but should run a big race."

Star rating: ****

Git Maker 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

20 Surrey Quest

DJ's view: Seemed to have his limitations exposed somewhat in the Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase when last seen in January. Hard to fancy.

Trainer view: Toby Lawes: "He's been very progressive over fences and we've been keen to step him up to this sort of trip. He's enjoyed a great preparation and could improve further. He's exactly where we want him."

Star rating: *

Surrey Quest 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Kevin Brogan Tnr: Toby Lawes

21 Klarc Kent

DJ's view: Unlike a few of his stablemates, this member of the Closutton clan jumps like a buck. Can be enthusiastic early so Sean O'Keeffe will have to keep a lid on that.

Trainer's assistant view: Patrick Mullins: "Klarc Kent is an old-fashioned chaser and should come into his own over four miles. He's a novice off a low weight but needs to improve."

Star rating: **

Klarc Kent 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

22 Whacker Clan

DJ's view: Doesn't do anything in a hurry, but 4m around Ayr will play to his strengths. Slow, but stays. Likely to be up there throughout and Rachael Blackmore is sure to get a decent tune out of him. Could see him finishing somewhere between third and seventh.

Jockey view: Rachael Blackmore: "He has progressed really well this season and he ran a big race in the Kim Muir. He's in good form at home, he seems to have come out of Cheltenham well, and I think that the step up to four miles could suit him."

Star rating: ***

Whacker Clan 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

23 Egbert

DJ's view: Lacks the experience and stamina for a race of this nature. Can't see it myself.

Trainer view: Alan King: "This is the sort of race which will suit him. He won in a first-time visor at Doncaster, but he jumped and travelled a lot better when we switched to blinkers at Kempton last time, producing a career-best performance to finish second to Slipway."

Star rating: *

Egbert 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Alan King

24 Punitive

DJ's view: No. Just no. Regressive for Gordon Elliott and can't see that slope getting any less slippier. No.

Trainer view: Peter Bowen: "He ran quite well at Ffos Las and has come on for it. The more it rains the better. The trip won't be an issue and he has run well in similar races in the past."

Star rating: *

Punitive 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: William Maggs (7lb) Tnr: Peter Bowen

25 Secret Reprieve

DJ's view: I would have fancied him for a race like this in about 2020. The problem is that it's 2024 now.

Trainer view: Evan Williams: "Being out of the weights is far from ideal, and he's not been in good form since his Welsh National win. Having said that, I am very happy with him. If he runs well I'll be delighted."

Star rating: *

Secret Reprieve 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Evan Williams

DJ's view: Out of the handicap but not out of the equation. There are worse 33-1 shots around. Could sneak a place.

Trainer's assistant view: Patrick Mullins: "We'llhavewan is right down the bottom of the weights and Kieran [Callaghan] is claiming 5lb. He made a few errors at critical stages in the Irish National and didn't seem to get home. Even though it's a longer race, the ground will be better and it's a flatter track. We put the cheekpieces back on and they might bring about a bit more improvement."

Star rating: ***

We'llhavewan 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Kieran Callaghan (5lb) Tnr: W P Mullins

Get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the 2024 Scottish Grand National

Ladbrokes are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the 2024 Scottish Grand National at Ayr this Saturday.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big race this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link and click the 'Join Here' button Sign up for an account and create your username and password Place a qualifying bet of minimum £10 at odds of 1-2 or greater Receive 4 x £10 free bets for use on sports

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Offer ends 30/04/24

Minimum first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at minimum odds of 1-2 to get 4 x £10 free bets

Restrictions and T&Cs apply

Read these next:

2024 Scottish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Who will win the 2024 Scottish Grand National based on previous trends?

2024 Scottish Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Ayr

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.