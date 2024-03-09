Ben Pauling bonanza continues as Champagne Twist and Pic Roc fight out finish to valuable EBF Final

Ben Pauling is firmly on track for his best-ever season and underlined the strength of his young stock when Champagne Twist and Pic Roc fought out the finish to the EBF Final.

The trainer landed the Grade 2 Premier Novices' Hurdle with Personal Ambition last weekend and it was soon clear he was set to dominate this competitive handicap too, as his two runners traded blows at the head of affairs with Diplomatic Ash.

The stablemates' duel lasted for the length of the soggy home straight, but it was Champagne Twist and Ben Jones who eventually ground out a brave success over Pic Roc and Kielan Woods by a length and a half.

"It was a brilliant result," Pauling said. "I couldn't really split them. Kielan wanted to ride one and Ben wanted to ride the other, so it worked quite well. These owners are a group of my great mates.

"Pic Roc ran a mighty race in second. He probably got a bit lonely out in front after doing plenty and got nabbed on the line, but they've both run really well."

Ben Jones and Ben Pauling in the parade ring before Champagne Twist's win in the EBF Final Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jones has been a key part of Pauling's excellent season with regular number-one rider Woods serving a lengthy suspension, and the jockey believes there will be even more to come from Champagne Twist in fairer conditions.

"Coming down to the last there wasn't much between them," he said. "Pic Roc will end up being a lovely horse but Champagne was a bit more streetwise and that's the reason I picked him today. On nicer ground, I think you'll see a better horse. It's been my best season and I've had a few big winners on the board."

Pauling will be represented in each of the premier novice races at the Cheltenham Festival next week, with Harry Cobden confirmed to continue his association with Gallagher Novices' Hurdle contender Handstands.

Skeltons score

Dan and Harry Skelton found themselves on the wrong side of a photo-finish in the Imperial Cup but the judge wasn't needed in the following Listed mares' bumper as Honky Tonk Highway fought off Rula Bula.

The five-year-old ran around in the closing stages before asserting by a length and three-quarters, prompting her trainer to compare her attitude to that of his festival-winning star Roksana.

Honky Tonk Highway and Harry Skelton beat Rula Bula in the Listed mares' bumper at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Harry felt the whole way around she wasn't going anywhere but she's got bundles of stamina," he said. "When we first started working her she didn't fire straight away, but the more we've done with her the better she's got.

"You saw halfway up the run-in she was running around a bit but she's got that fire in her belly that those good mares like Roksana have and we have high aspirations for her. Whether she goes to Aintree will depend on the ground. You can get a damp day up there, so we'll keep her in training and see if it's appropriate for her."

The Skeltons completed a double when 22-1 shot Jet Plane showed a considerable engine to catch Can You Call on the run-in in the 2m4f handicap chase.

Tizzard double

Joe Tizzard and Brendan Powell tuned up for some big festival assignments with a double from Scarface and Rose Of Arcadia .

After partnering Scarface in the 2m4f novice handicap chase, Powell said: "We've gone a nice gallop and my lad's travelled and jumped brilliantly. He's had a tendency to down tools at certain parts of the race in the past but today he was on fire. Joe said today was his Gold Cup and he was right."

Tizzard will team up with his nephew Freddie Gingell in a bid to topple El Fabiolo and Jonbon with Elixir De Nutz in the Champion Chase on Wednesday, while Powell nominated Lightning Novices' Chase winner JPR One as his standout chance in the Arkle on the opening day.

"I'm really looking forward to next week," he said. "I've been riding for 13 years now and I've never gone to the festival with a live Grade 1 chance in a race like the Arkle. We've got a few going there and the horses are in good form, so hopefully it'll last another week."

