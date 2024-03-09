'You're never confident, especially in a race like that' - Go Dante denies Faivoir to land Imperial Cup in nail-biting finish

The Olly Murphy-trained Go Dante was on the right side of a photo-finish to deny Faivoir in a thrilling conclusion to the £100,000 Betfair Imperial Cup.

Faivoir, a winner of the County Hurdle at last year's Cheltenham Festival, was leading the valuable handicap after the final hurdle, but Go Dante battled back under title-chasing Sean Bowen to win for the second time in three starts.

Both Bowen and Harry Skelton, who was riding Faivoir, had to wait for the conclusion of the photo-finish and the former was unsure if he had done enough to win the race.

Speaking to ITV Racing, Bowen said: "You're never confident, especially in a race like that. We went a really strong gallop and we were in a nice position the whole way. He was in a nice bit of rhythm, he jumped and travelled, and I turned in fairly confident that I was going to pick up.

"He was a little bit slow at the last again but he showed a good attitude. What has actually helped today is probably running closer between races. He's progressed with each run this season and I think not having too long between Newbury and today has helped."

Bowen closed the gap on Harry Cobden in the title race to ten, and the rider is not giving up hope of landing the championship at the end of the season.

He added: "It's great fun and it's good that we get on, it would be fairly hard if we didn't get on. I may not win, but I might do. I'd be fairly disappointed if I didn't but we'll give it a good go."

After his Sandown success, Go Dante was cut to 16-1 (from 33) with Paddy Power for the County Hurdle on Friday.

