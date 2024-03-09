First class: William Buick jets in from Bahrain to take Listed Wolverhampton feature on Nine Tenths

William Buick flew in from Bahrain to take two rides at Dunstall Park and hit the ground running when steering Nine Tenths to success in the featured Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes.

The champion jockey drew a blank on his only ride in the Middle East on Friday when his mount encountered traffic problems but he had no such issues on William Haggas's progressive filly, who had the race in the bag once she got motoring from the furlong pole.

With his stable jockey Tom Marquand currently in Australia and his number two Cieren Fallon on the way back from injury, Haggas moved quickly to secure Buick for his race-fit runner and it paid off.

Although she had 9lb to find on the ratings with main rival Shouldvebeenaring, Nine Tenths enjoyed the step back to seven furlongs having finished second over a mile at Lingfield on her previous start.

The winner proved a length and a quarter too good for Misty Grey, with Shouldvebeenaring running a solid comeback race three-parts of a length further back in third.

Haggas said: "We're thrilled with that and we'll give her a holiday now as she's been busy on the all-weather. Something like the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes at Glorious Goodwood would suit her."

Kingdom rules

Only three of the 11 runners in the BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap also held the Doncaster engagement and none of them had bookmakers running for cover after Kingdom Come came from last to first under Rossa Ryan.

Victory for the 11-4 favourite, who is not entered in the Lincoln, looked unlikely soon after the stalls opened when Ryan was almost unshipped from his mount and had to watch the race unfold from the rear off a pace set by Benacre.

But despite having a wall of horses in front of him on the home turn, Ryan managed to chart a passage on the Clive Cox-trained five-year-old to sink fellow hold-up runner Final Voyage and deny Buick a double.

