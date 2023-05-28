Aussie ace Damian Lane warms up for Royal Ascot date with Japanese Derby glory on Tastiera

Star Australian jockey Damian Lane produced a masterful ride on Tastiera as the pair scooped Classic glory in the Japanese Derby – the Tokyo Yushun – on Sunday. Runner-up in the Japanese 2,000 Guineas on his previous start in April, the Noriyuki Hori-trained colt held on gamely to win by a neck under Lane.

Settled in fifth after breaking from stall 12, Tastiera reeled in longtime leader Pax Ottomanica, who had built up a huge lead, in the straight before his mount fended off the challenge of his 2,000 Guineas conqueror Sol Oriens.

Tastiera's win scuppered the chances of the Japanese Triple Crown, which only eight horses have won, being landed this year. It was a second success in the Tokyo Yushun for Hori following Duramente's win in 2015.

‟It’s very special and a great feeling, especially for Hori Stables and [owners] Carrot Farm with whom I’ve had success with before," Lane said. "It was definitely the best position to be in and credit must go to the horse, he’s so versatile. He could jump quickly and was able to put himself in a good position and relax. It's just a great sense of achievement."

It was a fifth top-level success in Japan for Lane, who has been booked for the big-race ride on next month.

There was drama at the start when outsider Dura Erede stumbled coming out of the gates and unseated rider Ryusei Sakai. There was also a sad postscript to the race when leading fancy Skilfing, who finished last of the 17 completed runners, beaten 20 lengths, collapsed and died after the line.

