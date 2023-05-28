Racing Post logo
Reports
07:40 Tokyo

Aussie ace Damian Lane warms up for Royal Ascot date with Japanese Derby glory on Tastiera

Damian Lane: has been booked to ride The Astrologist at Royal Ascot
Damian Lane: won the Japanese Derby on Sunday
Star Australian jockey Damian Lane produced a masterful ride on Tastiera as the pair scooped Classic glory in the Japanese Derby – the Tokyo Yushun – on Sunday. Runner-up in the Japanese 2,000 Guineas on his previous start in April, the Noriyuki Hori-trained colt held on gamely to win by a neck under Lane.

Settled in fifth after breaking from stall 12, Tastiera reeled in longtime leader Pax Ottomanica, who had built up a huge lead, in the straight before his mount fended off the challenge of his 2,000 Guineas conqueror Sol Oriens.

Tastiera's win scuppered the chances of the Japanese Triple Crown, which only eight horses have won, being landed this year. It was a second success in the Tokyo Yushun for Hori following Duramente's win in 2015.

‟It’s very special and a great feeling, especially for Hori Stables and [owners] Carrot Farm with whom I’ve had success with before," Lane said. "It was definitely the best position to be in and credit must go to the horse, he’s so versatile. He could jump quickly and was able to put himself in a good position and relax. It's just a great sense of achievement."

It was a fifth top-level success in Japan for Lane, who has been booked for the big-race ride on The Astrologist at Royal Ascot in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes next month.

There was drama at the start when outsider Dura Erede stumbled coming out of the gates and unseated rider Ryusei Sakai. There was also a sad postscript to the race when leading fancy Skilfing, who finished last of the 17 completed runners, beaten 20 lengths, collapsed and died after the line.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 28 May 2023Last updated 13:27, 28 May 2023
07:40 TokyoPlay
Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby) (Grade 1) (3yo) (Turf)18 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Tastiera
    73/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Sol Oriens
    fav4/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    11Hearts Concerto
    246/10
