09:05 Sha Tin

Middle-distance star Romantic Warrior beaten at 1-5 as Russian Emperor and Hugh Bowman land Group 1 again

Russian Emperor: won another Group 1 in Hong Kong on Sunday
Russian Emperor: won another Group 1 in Hong Kong on Sunday
Play9 ran
09:05 Sha Tin1m 4f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1m 4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Russian Emperor
    167/20
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Romantic Warrior
    fav1/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Five G Patch
    44/1

Hong's Kong's middle-distance star Romantic Warrior suffered a shock defeat when Russian Emperor landed the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup again in thrilling style on Sunday.

Hong Kong Cup hero Romantic Warrior enjoyed an easy success in the QEII Cup at Sha Tin last month and was expected to add another Group 1 to his haul at Sha Tin in the 1m4f contest, for which he was sent off 1-5. However, the Doug Whyte-trained Russian Emperor flew home in the final furlong under Hugh Bowman and stole victory on the line by a neck.

"I'm very proud of him," Bowman said. "If there was a chink in the armour of the favourite – we all know how good he is – I've been around long enough to know it's a big step up in trip to a mile and a half.

"I've ridden some really great horses in my time who haven't been able to take that step up. Take nothing away from the favourite, but I was happy with my lad's performance last time and I'm so grateful for Doug and everyone. He's had a wonderful season."

It was a second win in the race following his victory last year for Russian Emperor, who was previously trained by Aidan O'Brien and won the 2020 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot before being sold to Hong Kong.

It was also a third top-level win for the son of the late Galileo, while he also landed the lucrative Amir Trophy in Qatar in February.

Bowman added: "It means a great deal to win a Group 1 for Doug. Now being based here in Hong Kong, especially with my family now living here it really feels great to win at the highest level again."

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 28 May 2023Last updated 13:17, 28 May 2023
icon
