'It'll be a dream to pull it off' - The Astrologist set to be a star name at Haydock for final Royal Ascot prep

Star sprinter The Astrologist will race once more at Haydock before his date with destiny in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The son of Zoustar, a Group winner in Australia, finished a narrow runner-up in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan before coming seventh in the 1895 Duke of York Stakes this month on his first start in Britain.

Trained by Leon and Troy Corstens, The Astrologist, who is 20-1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, will finish his preparations in the Group 3 John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock on June 10 before heading to the royal meeting, where he will be partnered by Damian Lane.

He will be a rare Australian runner at Haydock, with multiple Group 1 winner Ortensia being another when 12th in the 2012 Sprint Cup.

Nathan Bennett, managing director of owners Bennett Racing, said: "We're working on flat tracks and going into fast work now, so we're going to go to Haydock to blow away the cobwebs. That's the race we hope will put him spot on.

"York was a bit of a trial for us as we couldn't get strong gallops into him like a barrier trial we have in Australia, which would have been fantastic to have, but we wanted to harden him up. It was good to get a run into him for his fitness, as he couldn't do much in Dubai after that race before coming to Britain.

"We have a few owners already in Britain and a few people will arrive in time to see him at Haydock too, but I'll be arriving three days after. It's great that people will get to see him twice or three times in Britain."

Damian Lane: has been booked to ride The Astrologist at Royal Ascot

While The Astrologist was ridden by Ryan Moore at York, Bennett has called on the services of multiple Group 1-winning jockey Lane for Royal Ascot, and he is determined to join the likes of Nature Strip, Black Caviar and Choisir on the illustrious roll of honour of Australian horses to win at the meeting.

Bennett said: "We hope Ryan can definitely ride at Haydock, but we've snapped up Damian Lane for the ride at Ascot and he'll come over from Japan for it. It would be a dream if we could all pull it off.

"I've been saying to Troy that a Group 1 will go his way. He always gets so near and we all hope it'll be this time at Ascot. The Astrologist always just gets beat by a head, but he's always there and he's due one. It will fall his way and if it's at Ascot, that'll be amazing."

The final day of the royal meeting is set to be huge for Bennett and his syndicate, with Dubai Gold Cup fourth Ardakan, trained by Marco Botti, due to run in the Hardwicke Stakes earlier on the card.

The syndicate could also be represented by a juvenile named in honour of legendary cricketer Shane Warne, who died last year at the age of 52.

"To get a runner there let alone a couple is amazing," said Bennett. "We're all excited and looking at getting into those royal enclosures.

"Ardakan runs in the Hardwicke after running a good race in Dubai. We hope he can be a horse for the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

"We also have a two-year-old we bought at the breeze-ups called Warnie, after the great man, who's with Joseph O'Brien. We all know he was at his best in the summer in Britain and it's an honour to name our horse after him."

bet365: 5 Artorius, 7 Highfield Princess, 10 Art Power, Sacred, 12 Caravel, Tenebrism, 14 Coeur De Pierre, Royal Aclaim, 16 Al Suhail, Sense Of Duty, The Astrologist, Wellington, 20 bar

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.