'He's very exciting' - Amo's dream week continues as Indestructible flies into 2,000 Guineas picture

Indestructible increased Amo Racing's strong hand for the Classics when storming to an impressive victory in the Craven Stakes.

The three-year-old powered clear under Kevin Stott to cap a fine two days for Kia Joorabchian's operation, who also won Wednesday's Nell Gwyn Stakes with Mammas Girl.

Indestructible was cut to 14-1 (from 100) for next month's 2,000 Guineas by Paddy Power and Betfair following his success, with Royal Lodge winner The Foxes finishing second.

"He's a very big horse and coming to the two [furlong marker] I thought we'd ran out of gas, but as soon as something came to me he just went again. I couldn't pull him up after," Stott told ITV racing. "He did it really nicely and I was very impressed. He handled the dip very well and hit the line very strong."

"Now he's proven at the track, I couldn't see why we wouldn't bring him back here. In a stronger run race he might even be better."

Indestructible (middle) powered up the hill to win the Craven Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

It was a welcome change of luck for Stott, who is in his first season as leading rider for Amo Racing, having missed out on victory in the Nell Gwyn after electing to ride Queen Olly over Mammas Girl.

Indestructible's win was also a strong form boost for leading 2,000 Guineas hope Chaldean, who beat the Craven winner in Group company at York and Doncaster last year and is due to return in Newbury's Greenham Stakes on Saturday.

'He'll definitely come on for he run'

The son of Kodiac was trained by Michael O'Callaghan last season but was making a winning debut here for Karl Burke, who confirmed he will be targeted at the first Classic of the season back at the Rowley Mile on May 6.

He said: "I've been telling Kia that he'll definitely come on for the run. He had a few physical issues after he arrived with us that we had to iron out, but it was nothing major despite missing a couple weeks of work. He ran a bit fresh and gassy, but saw out the trip really well.

"We didn't train him last year but he ran some cracking races. He's a big scopey horse and very exciting."

The Foxes was a one-and-a-quarter-length runner-up ahead of Dancing Magic in third, while 15-8 favourite Mysterious Night was a disappointing last of the seven runners.

