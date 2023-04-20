Did we see a Classic winner at the Craven meeting or should we focus on those who skipped it?

An informative week at Newmarket saw Amo Racing duo Mammas Girl and Indestructible gallop to glory in the two Guineas trials – but were our experts impressed?

Two gallopers have excellent chances in 2,000 Guineas

I wouldn’t think either of the horses who won the main Guineas trials – and – will be winning the Classics. If Girl Racer turned up in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas (she needs to be supplemented) I’d be interested in her as she had no luck at a key point in the Nell Gwyn.

Canberra Legend emerged as a bit of a dark horse for the Betfred Derby when winning the Feilden Stakes, so I’d keep an eye on him.

However, the best Classic prospects were those who galloped at the Rowley Mile rather than raced at the course. Sakheer and Silver Knott are two horses I think have excellent chances in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas next month.

Peter Scargill, deputy industry editor

Mammas most impressive of Amo trial winners

was my idea of the 2,000 Guineas winner prior to this week and Indestructible boosted that form from last season with a convincing Craven win.

I would still side with last year’s Dewhurst winner, and we’ll learn more about him in the Greenham on Saturday, but Indestructible certainly enters each-way equations. He was put in his place by Chaldean on unsuitable soft ground in the Champagne but there was only half a length to split them in the Acomb last year and a course-and-distance win only boosts his claims.

Mammas Girl: quickened well to land the Nell Gwyn Credit: Edward Whitaker

If we did see a Guineas winner at the Craven meeting, it is more likely to be Mammas Girl. I was really impressed with how she finished her race in the Nell Gwyn and she is 2-2 on the Rowley Mile. Her Racing Post Rating was 1lb shy of last year’s scorer Cachet, who went on to land the 1,000 Guineas.

Jack Haynes, reporter

Nothing to put me off Royal Scotsman

I would have no doubt both Amo Racing-owned horses Indestructible and Mammas Girl will run bold races in the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, with the latter holding stronger claims in what may be a slightly weaker contest.

Indestructible's win in the Craven enhanced the form of Chaldean significantly, having been comfortably beaten by Juddmonte's colt twice in Group company at York and Doncaster before his season-defining win in the Dewhurst Stakes.

It is the Dewhurst form I remain most confident about in finding the 2,000 Guineas winner, but with the runner-up .

He flew home to be beaten only a short-head and would have won with another 100 yards. He's by 2015 2,000 Guineas winner Gleneagles, so should relish the step up to a mile.

Matt Rennie, reporter

