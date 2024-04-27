Aidan O'Brien 'couldn't be happier' after champion stayer Kyprios returns to winning ways at Navan

After pretty much a write-off of a season last year, top stayer Kyprios reverted to type when he returned to winning ways in the Listed SBK Vintage Crop Stakes, the race which was the launchpad of his brilliant unbeaten 2022 campaign which featured four Group 1 successes.

Under Ryan Moore, he got a nice tow into the race from his front-running stablemate Queenstown and gradually went away inside the last furlong to score by three and a quarter lengths, with Yashin a further two and a half lengths away in third.

The winner remains 5-2 favourite with Paddy Power for the Gold Cup at Ascot, and considering the blow he was taking afterwards, there could be a lot more to come.

Aidan O'Brien said: "We had been pleased with him. Wayne [Lordan] set a nice even pace on Queenstown, a lovely horse himself who just kept taking him there, so we couldn't be happier.

"When he [Kyprios] gets there he doesn't do much but he travelled easily the whole way. The plan was to come here, then to Leopardstown for the Saval Beg Stakes and then to Ascot."

Camille is sublime

Ballydoyle revealed the quality of their juveniles for the first time when odds-on favourite Camille Pissarro landed the 6f maiden.

A son of Wootton Bassett with a 1.25m guineas price tag to his name, he impressed under Moore as he got on top inside the final furlong and stretched clear impressively to score by a length and a half from fellow newcomer New Theory, who appeared to head him briefly inside the last.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: "He's very exciting. The penny only really started to drop with him in the last furlong, which was the best part of the race for him. He's definitely one for Ascot. Whether we get another run into him before then I'm not sure, but he's one of the smart ones.

"He only figured out well inside the last what it was all about, so once he can put a front nine and a back nine together, he is very exciting with a fantastic attitude."

Ezeliya makes her mark

Dermot Weld has saddled two winners over the last couple of days, issuing notice there is some real talent among his three-year-olds, with Ezeliya among them.

Ezeliya showed a very willing attitude inside the final furlong of the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes to edge out the unbeaten Purple Lily by half a length under Chris Hayes, although supporters of the runner-up can point to her rider Billy Lee losing his irons close to the finish.

The Dubawi filly holds entries in the Epsom and Curragh Oaks and Weld is hopeful she can develop into a Group 1 filly.

He said: "I thought she'd run a big race. They went a right good gallop and Chris took his time. He planned to sit a bit closer, but the gallop they went meant that he waited. I loved the way she attacked the hill and saw it out.

"Better ground will be more suitable. We'll see how she comes out of this. She's in both Oaks, we'll review and make a decision in a couple of weeks. I hope she can be a Group 1 filly."

Boys for Commonwealth

Givemethebeatboys set the standard in the Listed Committed Stakes but he needed every yard of the 6f trip to win on his seasonal debut for Shane Foley, prevailing in the dying strides from 16-1 shot Betsen.

The Commonwealth Cup is the mid-season target for the son of Bungle Inthejungle and trainer Jessica Harrington said: "It was a good performance with his penalty.

"He did a little too much early on, he took a blow at the furlong pole and Shane had to wait for him, but once he got rolling he was always going to get there. He'll go to Naas for the Lacken Stakes and then the Commonwealth Cup."

