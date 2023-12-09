Chambard 40-1 for Grand National after providing amateur Lucy Turner with another major success in Becher Chase

Chambard recorded his first victory since last year’s Kim Muir Handicap Chase in the Becher Handicap Chase for Lucy Turner and Venetia Williams.

The 11-year-old provided amateur rider Turner with her first Cheltenham Festival success when a shock 40-1 winner of the Kim Muir and the veteran fared best in the gruelling conditions to secure another valuable prize in the £150,000 contest.

Chambard was cut to 14-1 (from 33) for the Welsh Grand National and introduced to the Grand National market at 40-1 after scoring by 13 lengths from Troytown winner Coko Beach.

Turner was delighted to reward the faith of owners David and Carol Shaw and told Racing TV: “He’s been fantastic for me. I’m so pleased for David and Carol because they’ve been such great supporters of mine over the last few years so it’s nice to get another big one on him.

“Obviously he hasn’t jumped these fences before but he’s the best spin I’ve ever had around there. He just loved it and kept galloping.

Chambard: won the Becher under Lucy Turner Credit: GROSSICK RACING

“As soon as they came to him, he quickened again. I could hear them coming but he’s gone again and at the last he’s like a fresh horse really. I’ve ridden round these fences a few times and I’ve always said it’d be nice to have a winner here so to do it in this is fantastic."

Chambard was another major Saturday winner for Williams, a fortnight after Royale Pagaille’s win in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock.

“It’s fantastic,” the trainer told ITV Racing. “Lucy knows the horse so well and he was so intelligent around there. It was amazing.

“It’s also thanks to David, who owns the horse and has always been very supportive of Lucy as well. I’m so thrilled.”

Last year’s winner Ashtown Lad was one of four pulled up as only five of the 12 runners finished in the heavy-ground contest.

