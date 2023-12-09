Not So Sleepy cashes in on Constitution Hill absence to become oldest winner of the Fighting Fifth Hurdle

Not So Sleepy landed his second Fighting Fifth Hurdle under Sean Bowen. The Hughie Morrison-trained 11-year-old dead-heated with Epatante in the 2021 running of the Grade 1 at Newcastle, and the veteran comfortably got his head in front outright of Love Envoi at Sandown this time.

Not So Sleepy had not run over hurdles since finishing fifth behind Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle but, after scoring on the Flat in Newbury’s Autumn Cup in September, he became the oldest ever winner of the Fighting Fifth.

Not So Sleepy, who recorded his first win in 2014 as a two-year-old, was third behind Constitution Hill when defending his crown in last year’s race but that winner was absent along with stablemate Shishkin after Nicky Henderson took both runners out on Saturday morning due to unsuitably testing ground.

The absence of the two highest-rated horses from the line-up meant that You Wear It Well was sent off the 5-4 favourite but last season’s Cheltenham Festival winner could manage only third ahead of Goshen.

Johnny Burke had ridden Not So Sleepy on his last eight starts over hurdles but the rider could only chase home the 9-1 winner on aboard Love Envoi.

Bowen, who was riding Not So Sleepy for the first time, told Racing TV: “Every time someone came to me I always knew I was going to win because he kept just pulling out more. He’s an amazing little horse, a massive appreciation to the whole team for letting me ride him. He’s quirky but he’s a good character has plenty of ability.”

Not So Sleepy: recorded his 11th career win more than nine years after his first Credit: Getty Images

Bowen’s previous two Grade 1 victories had come for Love Envoi’s trainer Harry Fry on If The Cap Fits in the 2019 Liverpool Hurdle and on Metier in the 2021 Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle.

On his third top-level success, Bowen, who also leads the jump jockeys’ championship, said: “Grade 1s don’t come by very often so it’s amazing. When Constitution Hill and Shishkin came out it was a bit easier! Any Grade 1 is amazing, the Fighting Fifth is such a big race.”

Victory for Not So Sleepy capped a superb 2023 for owner-breeder Lady Blyth, who enjoyed Group 1 glory on the Flat with Quickthorn in the Goodwood Cup.

“They’re very similar, they’re very tough,” she told ITV Racing of her flagbearers. “It’s absolutely brilliant.

“Nobody even thought about him in this race today. He was such big odds this morning, huge.

“I was wanting to retire him this year and just run on the Flat but Hughie persuaded me we ought to have another go at this.”

Read these next:

'It's impossible' - Sandown loss is Kempton's gain as Nicky Henderson reroutes superstar pair Constitution Hill and Shishkin

Kelso's Borders National meeting on Sunday abandoned and Huntingdon still at risk

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.