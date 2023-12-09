David Noonan enjoys Grade 1 breakthrough as 16-1 Le Patron shocks in Henry VIII at Sandown

David Noonan enjoyed a Grade 1 breakthrough as Le Patron pulled off a huge surprise from the front in the Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

The Gary Moore-trained runner, who was sent off 16-1, kicked on at the turn and into the straight and did enough to hold off the fast-finishing favourite Colonel Harry.

Noonan, who was riding just his second winner for Moore, enjoyed one of the biggest moments of his career. His other landmark success was victory in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in 2019 aboard Warthog.

Le Patron was beaten four times last season over hurdles but has made major improvement for the switch to chasing, winning easily at Fontwell and Sandown before Saturday's top-level breakthrough.

Le Patron jumps the last at Sandown

Moore told ITV Racing: "It's unusual isn't it? He's a lovely horse and we took a bit of a chance coming here but sometimes you have to take a chance – he jumps so well and likes soft ground so why not be here?

"Sometimes you keep them at home and things don't happen."

Paddy Power made Le Patron 50-1 for the Arkle at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival but Moore dismissed it as a target.

He added: "No way, we'll dream of the Scilly Isles back here again [in February]. He seems to enjoy himself here and the fences suit him so that'll be his Cheltenham."

Iceo was pulled up quickly by Harry Cobden after looking to sustain a serious injury.

