'We weren't terribly surprised' - 150-1 outsider Zoulu Chief springs massive shock in 6f maiden

Heather Main said she was not surprised after rank outsider caused a mammoth 150-1 shock in Newbury's 6f maiden stakes, providing the trainer with the biggest-priced winner of her career.

The two-year-old, who finished seventh of eight on his debut at Salisbury earlier this month, finished four-and-three-quarter lengths clear of the 5-4 favourite Baheer.

It is the third time Main has won a race with a horse priced at 100-1 or more, with Island Bandit scoring at 125-1 at the track in 2021 and Cody Wyoming winning at Lingfield at 100-1 in 2011.

Heather Main: "Marco [Ghiani, jockey] said to me before the race that he's never ridden a 150-1 winner but there's always a first time" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Main said: "We weren't terribly surprised but it was a shock to everyone else. It was exciting and he really pulled away and showed a lot of gears.

"The novices here are always very competitive but we like him and he's done everything right at home."

Main added: "The team deserve it and he's quite a willing and genuine horse who really loves his work. It's so nice to see it all come together. Marco [Ghiani, jockey] said to me before the race that he's never ridden a 150-1 winner but there's always a first time."

When asked if Zoulu Chief could head to Royal Ascot next, Main added: "Yes, definitely. We'll have a think, but he's in a big sales race in October. Marco said he'd enjoy even quicker ground, so that could be on the horizon."

The in-running comment: (150-1)

Made all, shaken up 2f out, pushed along and went further clear inside final furlong, easily

Biggest-priced winners on the Flat in Britain

200-1 Beechy Bank (Warwick, September 21, 2002)

200-1 Dandy Flame (Wolverhampton, July 25, 2016)

200-1 Intercessor (Newbury, June 13, 2020)

200-1 Runninwild (Redcar, May 31, 2021)

200-1 Astapor (June 2, 2022)

150-1 The Great Delaney (May 29, 2006)

150-1 Bermondsey Bob (August 29, 2008)

150-1 Ellies Image (May 21, 2010)

150-1 Nando Parrado (June 20, 2020)

150-1 Arboy Will (April 12, 2021)

150-1 Zoulu Chief (May 19, 2023)

