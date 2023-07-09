I’ve been at Newton Abbot races today and there are a lot of bad faces around, but I’ve done nothing wrong. I backed the horse and I’ve done nothing wrong

Hillsin's owner Alan Clegg insists he is innocent in the case of the horse at the centre of a BHA running and riding investigation

I've barely slept. We've had death threats and all sorts. I'm not this kind of person. I don't stop horses and the horse ran well. I did my job

Hillsin's former trainer Chris Honour speaks on the controversial incident

Robin was a titan of the bookmaking political world, his participation and achievements span many decades and it would take too long to list them all

Simon Walmsley, chair of the National Association of Bookmakers and an FRB director, pays tribute to bookmaker Robin Grossmith after his death at the age of 74

He said, 'It's a good job you answered no because if you'd said yes, you wouldn't be here now. That's because if you'd had time to play golf, you wouldn't have had time to train horses!

Paul Nicholls remembers his job interview for Dicheat with Paul Barber at his funeral

Hughie Morrison: hopes he can win Stay Alert appeal Credit: Edward Whitaker

If a car went from 40mph to 35mph you'd lose more than two lengths in 20 metres and Ronan felt his chance was taken away too. How can they say the best horse won?

Hughie Morrison hopes Pretty Polly Stakes runner-up Stay Alert can win the race on appeal

I came into racing with no background in the sport, no family members in it, and I worked hard to get to where I did. I think that’s the sport we’re in, it’s one you can achieve anything in

Classic-winning jockey Martin Dwyer reflects on his career after retiring

Harry was in my arms when I trained my first winner at Tramore with a horse called Bawn Og. I didn’t think 17 years later he'd ride his first winner for me

Trainer Adrian Sexton on his son Harry riding his first winner under rules

