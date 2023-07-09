Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Quotes of the week

'We've had death threats and all sorts. I'm not this kind of person. I don't stop horses'

Hillsin (noted): finished a tenderly-handled third at Worcester on Wednesday
Hillsin (ringed): finished a tenderly handled third at Worcester on Wednesday

I’ve been at Newton Abbot races today and there are a lot of bad faces around, but I’ve done nothing wrong. I backed the horse and I’ve done nothing wrong
Hillsin's owner Alan Clegg insists he is innocent in the case of the horse at the centre of a BHA running and riding investigation

Read the full piece here

I've barely slept. We've had death threats and all sorts. I'm not this kind of person. I don't stop horses and the horse ran well. I did my job
Hillsin's former trainer Chris Honour speaks on the controversial incident

Read the full piece here

Robin was a titan of the bookmaking political world, his participation and achievements span many decades and it would take too long to list them all
Simon Walmsley, chair of the National Association of Bookmakers and an FRB director, pays tribute to bookmaker Robin Grossmith after his death at the age of 74

Read the full piece here

He said, 'It's a good job you answered no because if you'd said yes, you wouldn't be here now. That's because if you'd had time to play golf, you wouldn't have had time to train horses!
Paul Nicholls remembers his job interview for Dicheat with Paul Barber at his funeral

Read the full piece here

Hughie Morrison: trainer of
Hughie Morrison: hopes he can win Stay Alert appealCredit: Edward Whitaker

If a car went from 40mph to 35mph you'd lose more than two lengths in 20 metres and Ronan felt his chance was taken away too. How can they say the best horse won?
Hughie Morrison hopes Pretty Polly Stakes runner-up Stay Alert can win the race on appeal

Read the full piece here

I came into racing with no background in the sport, no family members in it, and I worked hard to get to where I did. I think that’s the sport we’re in, it’s one you can achieve anything in
Classic-winning jockey Martin Dwyer reflects on his career after retiring

Read the full piece here

Harry was in my arms when I trained my first winner at Tramore with a horse called Bawn Og. I didn’t think 17 years later he'd ride his first winner for me
Trainer Adrian Sexton on his son Harry riding his first winner under rules

Read the full piece here

Read these next:

Sussex Stakes favoured over Falmouth for Inspiral as stablemate Nashwa is supplemented for Newmarket Group 1  

'We wanted them off the yard' - Chris Honour asks Hillsin owner to remove horses after Worcester controversy  

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months  

Front runner promotional image

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 07:27, 9 July 2023
icon
more inQuotes of the week
more inQuotes of the week