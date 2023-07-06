Hillsin trainer reveals death threat over controversial Worcester ride

Trainer Chris Honour has described the fallout from a controversial ride on a horse he trained at Worcester on Wednesday evening as "horrible", with the criticism aimed in his direction going as far as death threats.

Making his first start for Honour in the 2m4f conditional riders' handicap hurdle , Hillsin was beaten one-and-a-quarter lengths in third, but was subsequently suspended from running for 40 days by the stewards at Worcester, who referred the ride by jockey Dylan Kitts to the BHA.

The stewards noted how Hillsin had travelled strongly down the home straight but without ever appearing to be asked for his finishing effort. Kitts reported to the stewards that Hillsin had made a respiratory noise towards the end of the back straight, which continued on several more occasions throughout the race, and that the gelding had also hung badly right-handed, which restricted his ability to be more vigorous in the home straight.

Hillsin (circled): beaten one-and-a-quarter lengths in third without ever appearing to be asked for his finishing effort Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Honour said on Thursday that he was satisfied with the ride until the closing stages where, in his opinion, a more rigorous effort by the rider would have seen Hillsin win.

The trainer was at pains to make clear that every horse in his care runs on its merits and the fallout from Wednesday evening had clearly been hard for him, his family and his employees at Higher Whiddon Farm in Newton Abbot to face.

"It's a horrible situation," said Honour. "I've barely slept. We've had death threats and all sorts. I'm not this kind of person. I don't stop horses and the horse ran well. I did my job. My job is to send a horse there capable of doing its best and it did his best.

"It was his first run for me and he's performed to one of his better levels. I thought he ran very well and what happened after the last is very disappointing.

"I've asked the lad [Kitts] to keep a hold of his head and I think, looking back on it, he will agree he didn't do enough from halfway up the run-in. The horse was there to do his best. We've ridden him accordingly and he's got it wrong."

Chris Honour on jockey Dylan Kitts: "I feel sorry for the lad because he's only young" Credit: John Grossick

Honour told the stewards on the day how he had emphasised to the rider that Hillsin needed to be held together for as long as possible based on his analysis of the gelding's run at Exeter two starts back, when he did not get home for previous trainer Claire Harris.

Honour, a former rider with 75 wins to his name over jumps, added: "I feel sorry for the lad because he's only young. I'm a bit older and wiser and know that hopefully this will blow over.

"The horse has run well. You can see that and he should have won but he hasn't. The only argument is if he had let go of his head, whether he'd have gone forward, but in my eyes he would have gone forward had he been a little more vigorous than he was."

'It's a horrible situation to be in'

The trainer said Hillsin had been in his care for a month, during which time he had not detected a respiratory issue but that he had hung in his previous races, which can often be a sign of a breathing issue.

"My horses always try their best," he added. "We run our horses differently to some people, trying something different and yesterday we were trying something different; to hold on to him but not to that degree."

As well as threats and insults on social media, Honour said he had received anonymous calls on his home landline and that his wife had even taken a death threat from one caller.

He said: "It's upsetting for my whole team. We had a death threat on my landline when I wasn't home to my wife. Nobody needs that and I can't justify why someone would do that. I'm sad it's gone to a point where you feel your family is under threat. We do our best and I'm disappointed the horse hasn't won. It's a horrible situation to be in."

Close up comment

Held up in rear, headway 6th, in touch with leaders after 4 out, going easily but tenderly handled home straight, lost ground 3 out, stayed on and went third run-in, eyecatcher

Analysis comment

Debuting for a new trainer, opened 10-1 the previous day and was backed into 2-1 first thing in the morning, but he drifted right back out again before the off. He couldn't have been more eyecatching, looking to be going well in the straight but getting a soft ride. He had faded on the run-in under more forceful handling from this jockey two starts back and he's a long-standing maiden, but this did not look good. The rider reported his mount made a respiratory noise and hung badly right, but the stewards suspended the horse from running in any race for 40 days and the matter was referred to the head office of the BHA.

