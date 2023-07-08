Sussex Stakes favoured over Falmouth for Inspiral as stablemate Nashwa is supplemented for Newmarket Group 1

Inspiral , the red-hot favourite for next Friday's Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3.30 ), will not run in the Group 1 at Newmarket and instead heads to the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The three-time Group 1 winner suffered a shock defeat when runner-up as the 1-7 favourite last year and had been the 5-4 market leader to avenge that turnover.

But connections said on Saturday she will miss the mile contest and wait for the Sussex Stakes on August 2, for which she is the 4-1 second-favourite behind Paddington.

Chris Richardson, racing manager for Inspiral's owners Cheveley Park, said: "We didn't want to run Inspiral in the Falmouth Stakes in the light of what happened a year ago as it comes pretty quick after Royal Ascot. She's in good shape but we'll head to the Sussex Stakes instead."

The four-year-old has run once this year, when defeated by a neck by Triple Time in the Queen Anne Stakes at the royal meeting last month.

Inspiral's trainers John and Thady Gosden could still be represented in the Falmouth, with Classic-winning filly Nashwa supplemented for the race at a cost of £20,000 on Saturday.

Last year's Prix de Diane and Nassau winner will drop back to a mile for the first time since winning her maiden in April 2022, having finished second in the Hoppings Stakes over 1m2f at Newcastle on her previous start.

The Gosdens could saddle Sandringham Stakes winner Coppice, who is among ten horses remaining in the contest including star mare Via Sistina.

The George Boughey-trained five-year-old picked up her breakthrough Group 1 win in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh this month.

Last year's winner Prosperous Voyage is set for a repeat bid, with William Buick booked for the ride, while trainer Ralph Beckett has left Coronation Stakes runner-up Remarquee in the race.

Aidan O'Brien has two possibles – Meditate and Never Ending Story – while Random Harvest, Ameynah and Astral Beau complete the confirmations.

3.35 Newmarket, July 14, Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes

Paddy Power: 2 Via Sistina, 7-2 Remarquee, Nashwa, 6 Coppice, Prosperous Voyage, 10 Random Harvest, 12 bar

Falmouth Stakes confirmations

Ameynah

Astral Beau

Coppice

Meditate

Nashwa

Never Ending Story

Prosperous Voyage

Random Harvest

Remarquee

Via Sistina

