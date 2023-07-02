'It's tough saying it out loud but I've got my head around it' - Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer calls it a day

Classic-winning jockey Martin Dwyer has ridden for the final time after being told he would be unable to continue to compete professionally due to a significant knee injury.

Dwyer, 48, has not ridden since March last year after snapping the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a fall when riding out for trainer Brian Meehan.

After undergoing surgery with the intention of returning to the saddle, primarily to partner Pyledriver for his father-in-law, trainer William Muir, Dwyer said on Sunday the injury would prevent him from making a comeback.

“It's tough saying it out loud but I've got my head around it,” he told Luck On Sunday. “I've known for quite a while now and I've been struggling with this injury. I've come to the point where I've thrown the kitchen sink at the rehab and I went to see the surgeon again after another operation two months ago and he said it's not going to be stable or strong enough to ride professionally.

“It is what it is and I've just got to get on with it. I've been in pain for a long time and it just throbs all the time, but I've been in good hands. The surgeon and team at Oaksey House have been great and I'm getting back to some normality, but I've got to accept my career is over and I have to move on.

“That's tough because I'm not finishing on my terms – I'd like to go out like Frankie [Dettori] doing a world tour, but I'd probably have been at Wolverhampton and Southwell!”

Martin Dwyer gets Sir Percy (right) home in the 2006 Derby Credit: Mark Cranham

Dwyer enjoyed several major successes during his career, topped by the Classic victories of Casual Look in the 2003 Oaks and the 2006 Derby on Sir Percy, and he completed the clean sweep of Group 1s at Epsom when steering Pyledriver to success in the 2021 Coronation Cup.

The Liverpool-born jockey also claimed top-level victories on the likes of Phoenix Reach and Nayarra, as well as partnering leading stayer Persian Punch in his final races, including his third victory in the Group 2 Jockey Club Cup at Newmarket in 2003.

Speaking on Racing TV, Dwyer, who said he is hoping to expand on a career in the media and as a bookmaker ambassador, nominated his Derby success on the Marcus Tregoning-trained Sir Percy as the highlight.

“It's time to move on with the next chapter and I've had a great career,” he said. “I've travelled the world and ridden at the top level and won some big races. I've met some fabulous people and it's been an unbelievable journey.

“The Derby is the pinnacle and everyone wants to win it. I only had a few shots at it – probably four or five rides – so to win it was special, especially for the people I won it for, Marcus Tregoning, who was a big supporter of mine. It was an amazing day and, watching it back, I think, 'Did it really happen?'.

"I think I'm more proud of where I came from. I didn't have any help and did it all on my own. I grew up in Merseyside on a council estate and that's the great thing about our sport – anything is achievable."

Read this next:

'I spend millions of pounds on horses every year and if I lose, I'm not angry or upset, but it's very important there is openness'

'It's sickening to an extent but I had an absolute ball' - four-time Group 1-winning jockey Shane Crosse retires

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.