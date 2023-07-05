'Life for me will never be the same without him' - racing says farewell to Denman owner Paul Barber

The Somerset village of Ditcheat was packed on Wednesday when the life of Paul Barber, whose familiar colours were carried to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory on two occasions, was celebrated.

Barber, who died at the age of 80 last month, left a lasting legacy by helping launch the phenomenal career of Paul Nicholls, who has captured 14 trainers' titles from Manor Farm Stables, which was owned by the dairy farmer.

An estimated 500 people were present to pay their respects, with many seated or standing outside Ditcheat's St Mary Magdalene Church while the ceremony – conducted by Canon Graham Hendy – was streamed live in the village hall and in a nearby marquee.

Trainer Philip Hobbs, who rode Artifice, Barber's first big winner, and Harry Findlay, whose mother Margaret owned a share in Barber's 2008 Gold Cup hero Denman, were among those in attendance.

Denman's jockeys Ruby Walsh and Sam Thomas were present together with Mick Fitzgerald, the rider of See More Business, who gave Barber his first Gold Cup winner in 1999.

Nicholls' riders Harry Cobden, Bryony Frost and Lorcan Williams were also present together with jockey Johnny Burke, whose father Liam pre-trained for Barber. Ditcheat disciples Dan Skelton, Tom Jonason and Harry Derham also paid their respects to a man who helped shape their lives and careers.

"Paul was huge in my involvement in Ditcheat," said Walsh. "He had horses in training with my father [Ted] and was the connection between me and Paul Nicholls. I couldn't tell you if he suggested me, but I knew Paul Barber and didn't know Paul Nicholls."

The hearse carrying Barber's coffin, which was decorated in his white, green and lime silks, was led to the church by Nicholls' longtime head lad Clifford Baker, who was joined by Clan Des Obeaux and Knappers Hill together with grooms Scott Marshall and Michelle Marsh. Behind them, Nicholls was flanked by Barber's sons Chris and Giles.

Former racing journalist Jonathan Powell delivered a fitting tribute that touched on the pride felt when the Queen visited Ditcheat in 2019. Powell described Barber as a "force of nature" and someone "who made things happen" yet blended that professional drive with a "kind, generous nature and warm sense of humour".

He described how Barber grew his family's dairy and cheese business at a "formidable pace", while noting he was "wise beyond words" in ways of the countryside and the "most reliable weather forecaster of all".

Owners Johnny de la Hey, John Hales, Chris Giles and Ged Mason were also present, while other notable attendees included Joe Tizzard, Chepstow supremo Phil Bell, Grand National-winning rider Jimmy Frost, Nicholls' daughter Megan, former Ascot boss Guy Henderson, Kauto Star's groom Nick Child, Ted Walsh and Jim Old, the first tenant at Manor Farm.

Nicholls also delivered a speech, which he began by saying: "Paul Barber – what a man."

He recalled his interview with Barber in 1991, adding: "He asked where I saw myself in 15 years. Like a fool, I said I'd be champion trainer – he must have seen something in that. He also asked if I played golf and I thought about it, but remembered Dad saying to be honest in interviews.

"I looked at Paul and hardly thought he played, so I said I didn't. It was only in the last couple of years I asked him why he asked that. He said, 'It's a good job you answered no because if you'd said yes, you wouldn't be here now. That's because if you'd had time to play golf, you wouldn't have had time to train horses!'"

Choked with emotion, Nicholls, not far off training 4,000 British jumps winners, continued: "I'm going to do that 4,000 for Paul and I know he'll be up there with his stick and whisky and ginger ale, saying, 'That's my boy.'

"My lucky break in life was meeting him. Paul Barber was a special man and life for me will never be the same without him."

Special words for, as Nicholls said, a special man.