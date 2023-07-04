'How can they say the best horse won?' - Stay Alert camp lodge Pretty Polly Stakes appeal

Connections of Stay Alert have lodged an appeal against the result of Saturday's Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes , in which she took second after a messy finish behind two-length winner Via Sistina.

Trained by Hughie Morrison, Stay Alert , who was ridden by Ronan Whelan, had her progress checked when the George Boughey-trained Via Sistina , ridden by Jamie Spencer, hung right and hampered Rosscarbery , who then bumped into Stay Alert.

Spencer was suspended for six days for careless riding, but that is not the end of the matter.

Hughie Morrison: "It's been quoted to me by numerous people that it was a professional foul" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Confirming the appeal, Morrison, who trains Stay Alert for Ben and Sir Martyn Arbib, said on Tuesday: "We were going as fast as the other horse [Via Sistina] at the time of the collision and weren't given a fair crack at it, which is a shame."

Morrison claimed his horse and Rosscarbery were "endangered" by the winner, adding: "If it's dangerous, they should lose the race. I wasn't there but connections felt justice wasn't done. There's a lot at stake and I feel, as a rule, that when interference takes place a horse being stopped is never taken into account.

"If a car went from 40mph to 35mph you'd lose more than two lengths in 20 metres and Ronan felt his chance was taken away too. How can they say the best horse won?

"It's been quoted to me by numerous people that it was a professional foul and, if justice is seen to be done, we'll get it on appeal."

'The horse went about a width and a half of a car right'

The stewards at the Curragh ruled that, "while Via Sistina had caused interference to Rosscarbery, she did not improve her finishing position as a result of this interference so they made no alteration to the judge's placings".

Morrison said: "The question the appeal board has to ask themselves is if the interference or collision endangered the other horses and jockeys.

"If that's a yes, then did he [Spencer] take corrective action when, as an experienced jockey, he could see it happening.

"They have to answer that question and, from what I could see, the horse went about a width and a half of a car right – off a straight line – and he didn't take any corrective action until after the collision took place."

The Pretty Polly was worth €300,000 with €177,000 going to the winner and Stay Alert collecting €57,000 for second.

