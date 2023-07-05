Tributes paid to 'titan of bookmaking politics' Robin Grossmith after his death aged 74

Robin Grossmith has been remembered as a “bookmaking great” and a “titan of bookmaking politics” after his death at the age of 74.

Grossmith stood as a bookmaker on courses in the south of Britain, with his colleagues recalling his good humour with customers and gentlemanly nature.

However, it was his work as chair of the Rails Bookmakers Association and managing director of the Federation of Racecourse Bookmakers (FRB) where his efforts in fighting for, and furthering the cause of, bookmakers left the biggest mark.

Grossmith was a leading figure in the campaign to allow bookmakers betting on the rails at racecourses between the Tattersalls enclosure and the members’ enclosure to display prices on their boards. Previously, rails bookmakers could only promote their prices via word of mouth before the introduction of prices on the board in 2001.

Agreements on data rights payments for bookmaker odds, and the establishment of contracts between racecourses and individual bookmakers over their pitches at courses were other major issues in the betting ring in which Grossmith played a pivotal role.

Simon Walmsley, chair of the National Association of Bookmakers and a FRB director, said: “Robin was a titan of the bookmaking political world, his participation and achievements span many decades and it would take too long to list them all.

“Robin would think nothing of putting in hours and hours, travelling the length of the country to support all bookmakers. He had a well-established relationship with the Gambling Commission and assisted bookmakers in the early days, whereby we were all required to compile various policies and documents and he always sought the best legal and professional advice to help all of us remain compliant. He will be greatly missed – a wonderful work colleague and friend.”

Grossmith’s role in successfully representing bookmakers in front of a parliamentary select committee defending the right of pitch holders to trade their positions, a valuable asset that was not included in the 2005 Gambling Act and led to fears of racecourses taking over ownership, was highlighted by bookmaker Geoff Banks.

“Robin almost single-handedly fought off the racetracks and gained the full support of the MPs and it meant that the racecourses had to back off,” Banks said. “To me, that elevates him to being one of the bookmaking greats. He was tireless for, and on behalf of, the bookmakers.

“He was a total gentleman at the course. I used to watch him and his interaction with his customers was phenomenal. He treated everybody, whatever size of bet they had, with equanimity and was always a gentleman and treated the battle between bookmaker and punter in that manner. I will miss him greatly.”

Grossmith was described as a “staunch supporter” of the on-course industry by Caroline Davies, racecourse services director for the Racecourse Association, who said: “I was saddened to hear that Robin had died and offer sincere condolences to his family. Robin was a staunch supporter of on-course bookmakers and achieved many positive outcomes.”

Grossmith is survived by his wife, Glynnis, and daughter, Lucinda. The funeral will be held at Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 10.15am on July 19.