'I've done nothing wrong' - Hillsin owner affirms innocence as investigation into Worcester storm continues

The owner of Hillsin, the horse at the centre of a BHA running and riding investigation, said on Friday he had “done nothing wrong” and was “absolutely gutted” about the outcome of the Worcester race.

Alan Clegg, 79, also said he had not insisted on Dylan Kitts taking the ride, as it emerged the conditional jockey would not be permitted to compete in races or attend racecourses while the investigation into Wednesday’s race continued.

Clegg said: “I’m gutted. I’ve been at Newton Abbot races today and there are a lot of bad faces around, but I’ve done nothing wrong. I backed the horse and I’ve done nothing wrong, so I don’t know what’s going on.

“This ain’t doing me no good and it’s very stressful. I’ve been an owner for 54 years and this is the first time something like this has happened to me. I’ve never had anything like this happen to me in all my life.”

Hillsin was suspended by Worcester stewards from running for 40 days after finishing third – beaten a length and a quarter – in a 2m4f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle.

The Racing Post in-running comment for the ride said Hillsin was “going easily but tenderly handled home straight, lost ground three out, stayed on and went third run-in, eyecatcher.”

Kitts, 22, who had ridden Hillsin on his previous two starts when he was trained by Claire Harris, was referred to the BHA for the ride. Kitts was previously suspended for 14 days in May for failing to take all reasonable measures to obtain the best placing on Jet Of Dreams at Warwick.

In the report produced by Worcester stewards on Wednesday, Kitts said he heard Hillsin “make a respiratory noise towards the end of the back straight which continued on several more occasions throughout the race, and the gelding had also hung badly right-handed”.

On Thursday, trainer Chris Honour revealed he had asked for Hillsin and Colonel Lesley, another horse owned by Clegg, ro be removed from his yard. The pair have since been transferred to Dorset trainer Brian Barr.

Honour said he asked for the horses to be removed as he did not want “bad publicity”, and added: "I'm not part of this, I've done my job and that horse was fit and ready to roll. End of. . . I don't stop horses and the horse ran well.”

Clegg said: “I’ve taken the horses away and I’d rather not talk about it, I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve had 26 winners with trainers – Philip Hobbs, Chris Down, you name them, I’ve been with them all. They’d be glad to have me back and I’ve done nothing wrong. Let’s see what happens.”

As well as asking for Clegg to remove his horses, Honour said the owner had requested Kitts take the ride, his first for the stable.

Asked if the decision to let Kitts ride the horse was his, Clegg said: “No, no, no – not at all. I don’t know why he’s said that, I don’t think that’s fair.”

When contacted subsequently by the Racing Post yesterday evening, Honour again insisted the request had come from the owner, via two associates.

Kitts had been due to partner O’Faolains Lad in the 3m1½f handicap chase at Newton Abbot on Friday, but he was replaced by Gavin Sheehan after the BHA said the rider was being stood down for an indefinite period.

In a statement released on Friday, the BHA said: “The BHA can confirm that it has been agreed that jockey Dylan Kitts will not take rides or attend any racecourses at this time, as an investigation following a referral by the stewards at Worcester on Wednesday, July 5 continues.

“The BHA will be making no further comment on the investigation at this stage.”

Kitts, a 7lb claimer attached to the Warren Greatrex yard, has ridden one winner this season from 25 rides and 11 winners in total.

