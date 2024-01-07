The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

We got to the horses and they were floating, with the water and shavings up to their knees. We just got them out and safe, dried them off and moved them for the night and you wouldn't know any different

Paul Nicholls reveals the drama that occurred when his yard flooded

'The horses were floating' - Paul Nicholls forced into late-night stable evacuation after flooding at Ditcheat yard

Funnily enough some horses will suit different jockeys. James is 100 per cent top class. We've always known that. Nico is riding at his best and James has been backing him up, but he's a bit better than just a back-up

Nicky Henderson has full confidence in James Bowen to thrive while Nico de Boinville is injured



Nicky Henderson backs 'cool as you can get' James Bowen to thrive in Nico de Boinville's absence

He’s won lots of races for us and we all know the Gold Cup is the holy grail and he’s given us that. We don’t want to run him again and take a risk as he’s done that for us, and it’s disappointing to see how he’s been running

Cheveley Park's Richard Thompson hints retirement could be on the cards for 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard

Cheveley Park eyeing Cheltenham targets for Grangeclare West and Sir Gerhard

Harry Redknapp: had his biggest winner as an owner at Cheltenham

It's a special day for him. He was giving it the big one, very excited and he's chuffed. He's a competitive man; you're not in the industry he's been in all his life to finish second. I'm thrilled for him

Ben Pauling hails Harry Redknapp after the famous football manager got his biggest winner as an owner at Cheltenham

'He was giving it the big one' - Harry Redknapp enjoys his biggest racing moment courtesy of Shakem Up'Arry

I'd never expect something like Hunt Ball to happen again – he changed my life and was good for everyone in racing – but if I can have some fun and a win at some point that'd be all right, wouldn't it?

Colourful owner Anthony Knott reveals he is back in the racing game

Hunt Ball's colourful owner Anthony Knott 'back for another crack' with first runner in ten years on Sunday

It’s a fairly serious flood. It’s not as bad as floods we’ve had in 2007 and 1998 but it’s quite a serious one. It’s gone through all of the buildings and there’s considerable damage sadly to the fences, both perimeter fences and the actual chase fences themselves

Stratford's general manager Ilona Barnett discusses how the bad weather has impacted the track

'It's gone through all of the buildings' - Stratford and Worcester submerged as stormy weather continues

We feel she's done her bit. She's done us proud. She's won eight Listed mares' chases and been an absolute star. This was the moment to pull stumps

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's racing manager Anthony Bromley praises Zambella after her retirement

'Absolute star' and quality racemare Zambella retired after eight Listed wins

