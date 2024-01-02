Racing Post logo
Cheveley Park eyeing Cheltenham targets for Grangeclare West and Sir Gerhard

Grangeclare West: 7-2 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase in March
Grangeclare West: favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Caroline Norris

Cheveley Park Stud’s Richard Thompson believes Grangeclare West and Sir Gerhard have “definitely” thrust themselves into serious contention for honours at the Cheltenham Festival after impressive victories during the festive period.

However, a decision on whether A Plus Tard will continue to race is set to be made soon after the former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner was well beaten in the Savills Chase.

Grangeclare West was cut to 7-2 favourite (from 14) for the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase after a six-length success over Corbetts Cross in the Grade 1 novice chase at Leopardstown last Friday.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 2 January 2024inIreland

Last updated 09:00, 2 January 2024

