Cheveley Park eyeing Cheltenham targets for Grangeclare West and Sir Gerhard
Cheveley Park Stud’s Richard Thompson believes Grangeclare West and Sir Gerhard have “definitely” thrust themselves into serious contention for honours at the Cheltenham Festival after impressive victories during the festive period.
However, a decision on whether A Plus Tard will continue to race is set to be made soon after the former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner was well beaten in the Savills Chase.
Grangeclare West was cut to 7-2 favourite (from 14) for the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase after a six-length success over Corbetts Cross in the Grade 1 novice chase at Leopardstown last Friday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 January 2024inIreland
Last updated 09:00, 2 January 2024
- Punter scoops €125,000 after backing five winners in sensational New Year's Day accumulator
- Stayers' Hurdle route opened up for Impaire Et Passe after State Man defeat
- Sectional timing to be rolled out at all Irish tracks beginning on New Year's Day
- Gordon Elliott: I'm not convinced we saw the real Gerri Colombe in the Savills and he could run again before the Gold Cup
- Christmas racing guide: day-by-day overview and ITV Racing schedule
- Punter scoops €125,000 after backing five winners in sensational New Year's Day accumulator
- Stayers' Hurdle route opened up for Impaire Et Passe after State Man defeat
- Sectional timing to be rolled out at all Irish tracks beginning on New Year's Day
- Gordon Elliott: I'm not convinced we saw the real Gerri Colombe in the Savills and he could run again before the Gold Cup
- Christmas racing guide: day-by-day overview and ITV Racing schedule