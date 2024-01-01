Nicky Henderson backs 'cool as you can get' James Bowen to thrive in Nico de Boinville's absence

Nicky Henderson has backed James Bowen to take any extra attention in his stride when deputising for injured stable jockey Nico de Boinville.

De Boinville broke his collarbone at Doncaster last week and is set for a spell on the sidelines, which may make him doubtful for high-profile assignments on Henderson-trained superstars Jonbon and Constitution Hill this month.

Bowen, the son of prolific Welsh trainer Peter, won his first Grade 1 in the Formby Novices' Hurdle on the yard's Jango Baie at Aintree last month and was champion conditional in 2018.

He proved an able deputy for De Boinville at Newbury on Saturday when he rode two winners for Henderson, who, speaking after the rider had also struck on Peaky Boy at Cheltenham on Monday, said: "There's never been any doubt about James.

"We're going to miss Nico, but funnily enough some horses will suit different jockeys. James is 100 per cent top class. We've always known that. Nico is riding at his best and James has been backing him up, but he's a bit better than just a back-up.

"It's great when this happens, that you've got a top rider ready to grab the reins. That [pressure of high-profile rides] is something he has to learn about and he's stepping up into the big days, but he's won a Welsh Grand National and a Grade 1 for us, and he's as cool as you can get.

Peaky Boy and James Bowen lead over the final flight before winning the opening maiden hurdle at Cheltenham on Monday Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He comes from a fantastic family and I must say I feel sorry for his brother Sean, who has done brilliantly to get himself a good lead in the jockeys' championship but is now injured himself. They are a super family and, by God, they can ride."

Ascot's Clarence House Chase on January 20 and the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham a week later could provide Bowen with two choice mounts on Jonbon and Constitution Hill .

The Lambourn trainer added: "You'd have to talk to the owners and who rides is their decision at the end of the day, but it wouldn't be a worry from my point of view."

Henderson also had an update on Shishkin , who was running a stormer in the King George VI Chase until he unseated De Boinville two out.

"He's got a very sore splint," the master of Seven Barrows said. "He gave himself a right whack on the inside of his off-fore. He's not lame, but very sore.

"We've got to let this splint settle down and the soreness will come out of it, but he's very sore. I've not thought about his next race; we'll let the dust settle."

Shishkin: reported to be "very sore" after unseating Nico de Boinville in the King George VI Chase at Kempton last month Credit: Mark Cranham

In Jeriko Du Reponet and Willmount , Henderson has two promising youngsters who endured contrasting fortunes at Newbury over the weekend, with the former impressing and hardening as Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite and the latter flopping in the Challow.

"Jeriko was fantastic – I thought he was special," he said. "We rode him for speed and he beat speed horses – he waltzed away from them and will gallop forever.

"He'd have to have another run before Cheltenham and there's a race at Haydock we won a couple of years ago with Jonbon, although I'm not sure that's where I'd like to go, but there isn't much else. Kempton and the Dovecote might be too close to Cheltenham, so we'll see.

"Willmount's fine. I don't think it was the [testing] ground and there are a few issues we might check out before we decide what we do next, but it's not the sort of thing you can do on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day when the people you want might be off or away."

Read these next:

Mixed fortunes for Bowen brothers as Jango Baie provides James with 'massive' breakthrough Grade 1 in the Formby Novices' Hurdle

Nico de Boinville doubtful for big January rides after breaking collarbone

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more