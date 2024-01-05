Hunt Ball's colourful owner Anthony Knott 'back for another crack' with first runner in ten years on Sunday
Anthony Knott, the colourful former owner of Hunt Ball, is set to return to the owners' ranks for the first time in nearly ten years after Golden Keeper was declared to run in his new colours at Wolverhampton on Sunday evening.
Knott, 59, last had a runner in Britain in April 2013, when Hunt Ball finished third in a Grade 2 chase at Cheltenham. However, it was the horse's rapid rise during the 2011-12 season, which culminated in a win at the Cheltenham Festival, that propelled the owner into the spotlight.
Trained by Keiran Burke, Hunt Ball won seven of his nine races that season, improving from a handicap rating of 69 to 157 after ending the campaign by finishing third in the Grade 1 Bowl Chase at Aintree.
Published on 5 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 17:00, 5 January 2024
