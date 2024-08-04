'That was Liz Truss, wasn't it? This market could crash any minute' - the moment ITV and Richard Hoiles went viral with Goodwood quip

Glorious Goodwood is well known for attracting famous faces and this week was no different, with one particular moment during ITV's coverage going viral on social media and arguably providing the quote of the week . . . at the expense of a former British prime minister.

The chain of events has become a hit on X and began with a typical Matt Chapman pre-race interview with Dr Jim Hay before the opening 1m2f handicap on Wednesday.

As Hay talked through his three runners in the race, a certain Liz Truss was also standing next to him in the camera shot with a beaming smile. She was seemingly expecting to be interviewed.

However, whether unintentionally or on purpose, Chapman blanked her.

But it was not until the coverage cut to the betting show and ITV commentator Richard Hoiles that the broadcast produced a truly viral moment.

Hot on the ball was Hoiles. "That was Liz Truss, wasn't it?" before Hoiles followed a short pause with a quick quip that has since gone viral. "It was. My eyes are not deceiving me. This market could crash any minute, couldn't it?"

The quip by Hoiles related to the economic policies introduced by Truss as prime minister, a mini-budget which included slashing taxes, particularly for the higher paid, a policy funded by borrowing.

It was a disastrous move which left the financial markets reeling, the pound plummeting and forced the Bank of England into action. The events ultimately started the end of Truss's short-lived stint as prime minister, the shortest premiership in British history.

Ryan Moore: after landing the Nassau Stakes with Opera Singer Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ryan has so much confidence in her and it was a brilliant ride. He's 40 and I tell him Flat jockeys shouldn't peak until they're at least 45 – he's still getting better.

Aidan O'Brien full of praise for Ryan Moore after Opera Singer's Nassau Stakes victory

'Special' Opera Singer enters Arc picture after winning Nassau under 'brilliant' front-running Ryan Moore ride

He would be the ideal type for a Breeders' Cup and all those top mile races. He's a special horse and it's a privilege to be able to ride him

William Buick on whether Notable Speech could head to America after his impressive Sussex Stakes triumph

'Amazing' Notable Speech emulates Frankel by completing Guineas-Sussex Stakes double in scorching style

You have no idea what's been going on the last week. I've had a nightmare of a week with the IHRB. They've been chasing me around the country. They've been harassing my staff

Trainer Katy Brown accused the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board of harassing her and her staff after Petrol Head was withdrawn from the Guinness Galway Hurdle

'I feel completely hard done by' - trainer fumes at IHRB as Galway Hurdle favourite is withdrawn after positive sample emerges

[He] asked me in the parade ring to stop the horse. They were literally begging me, something about not being able to get their money on.

Jockey Ray Dawson spoke of how an owner wanted him to lose a race at Brighton in May 2022

Owners 'were literally begging me' not to win at Brighton, alleges jockey Ray Dawson

John Gosden and Kieran Shoemark after Lead Artist's win in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

With some of them, he hasn't had the rub of the green, while sometimes the horses have been slow to come to themselves, which is normal, but we're still only just halfway through the year, so there's a long way to go

John Gosden showed his support for stable jockey Kieran Shoemark after Group 3 glory

'He hasn't had the rub of the green' - John Gosden backs stable jockey Kieran Shoemark after Thoroughbred Stakes win

He's a very good horse, he's got the same owners as Big Evs and he could end up being just as good

Mick Appleby reacts to Big Mojo's impressive Molecomb Stakes success at Glorious Goodwood

'Amazing horse' Big Evs exacts revenge on Asfoora as pair set up Nunthorpe clash after thrilling King George

This will mean everything to Bill. I think the last winner he had here was when Quinmaster won the Galway Mile in 2006. It's great for a small yard to pick up a big pot like that.

Bill Durkan's assistant Gary Bannon celebrated a memorable winner for the yard at Galway on Friday

'We might look at the Irish Cesarewitch now' - more big pots on the way as Eagle's Way battles to victory in Galway feature

On his day, he could do things other horses couldn't and we just never got his full potential out of him, which was a pity

Willie Mullins had plenty of praise for Facile Vega after the death of the Grade 1 winner

Willie Mullins pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Facile Vega after death of four-time Grade 1 winner

