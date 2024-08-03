Alec Voikhansky banned for 28 days after throwing away victory at Bath

Jockey Alec Voikhansky has been issued a 28-day suspension for failing to ride out to the line on Power Of Twins who finished second at Bath on Friday evening.

The apprentice looked set to land the 5½f maiden (7.00 ) on the Richard Hannon-trained two-year-old, but he eased down in the final stages and was overtaken by 2-1 favourite Lovestruck Romeo, who is trained by Ollie Sangster and was ridden by Nicola Currie.

As a result, Voikhansky was hit with the ban, which will begin on August 17 and last until September 13.

The stewards' report said: "Alec Voikhansky, the rider of Power Of Twins, placed second, beaten by one length after he failed to ride out to the winning post. After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, Voikhansky was suspended for 28 days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures on a horse which would have finished first."

It is not the first time an incident like this has occurred. In April 2023, rider Pat Cosgrove received the same punishment after he threw away victory on long odds-on favourite Concorde in the final stages of a mile handicap at Chelmsford.

How the incident unfolded

Alec Voikhansky leads into the final furlong aboard Power Of Twins in the 5½f handicap

Nicola Currie makes a late challenge on Lovestruck Romeo as Alec Voikhansky begins to ease Power Of Twins down

Power Of Twins is caught late with the Ollie Sangster-trained Lovestruck Romeo claiming victory

Read these next:

US racing fans in shock after jockey gets away with ten-day ban for whipping rival horse across the face

Tony Martin's suspension extended by two months for breaching two rules of racing at Newcastle last month

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.