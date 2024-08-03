- More
Alec Voikhansky banned for 28 days after throwing away victory at Bath
- 1st3Lovestruck Romeofav2/1
- 2nd9Power Of Twins11/4
- 3rd6Galette25/1
Jockey Alec Voikhansky has been issued a 28-day suspension for failing to ride out to the line on Power Of Twins who finished second at Bath on Friday evening.
The apprentice looked set to land the 5½f maiden (7.00) on the Richard Hannon-trained two-year-old, but he eased down in the final stages and was overtaken by 2-1 favourite Lovestruck Romeo, who is trained by Ollie Sangster and was ridden by Nicola Currie.
As a result, Voikhansky was hit with the ban, which will begin on August 17 and last until September 13.
The stewards' report said: "Alec Voikhansky, the rider of Power Of Twins, placed second, beaten by one length after he failed to ride out to the winning post. After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, Voikhansky was suspended for 28 days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures on a horse which would have finished first."
It is not the first time an incident like this has occurred. In April 2023, rider Pat Cosgrove received the same punishment after he threw away victory on long odds-on favourite Concorde in the final stages of a mile handicap at Chelmsford.
How the incident unfolded
