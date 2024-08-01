- More
'Special' Opera Singer enters Arc picture after winning Nassau under 'fantastic' front-running Ryan Moore ride
- 1st8Opera Singer9/4
- 2nd9See The Fire16/1
- 3rd10Sparkling Plenty13/2
Opera Singer excelled under a bold front-running ride by Ryan Moore to land a second Group 1 in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.
The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly denied the staying-on See The Fire, with Sparkling Plenty keeping on from the rear for third.
Moore told ITV Racing: “She started late in the Irish Guineas and the ground was slow on the day which didn’t suit her and she ran a super race at Ascot.
“She stayed very well in the Boussac last year and we always felt she’d stay ten and 12 furlongs. When she won the Boussac last year, I thought she was an Arc filly [for the future].
"The race suited her today and we’re still learning about her. She’s shown herself to be top class and hopefully she’ll build on this. She’s very straightforward – everything you ask her to do she just does it.”
Opera Singer was cut to 5-1 (from 12) by Paddy Power for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks on August 22 and O'Brien nominated the Arc as a likely end-of-season target. She was shortened to 12-1 (from 20) with bet365 for the Longchamp showpiece.
O'Brien said: "She's a very special filly. Ryan gave her a fantastic ride and was very confident about her.
"We've always thought about the Arc for her. She had an interrupted spring but stayed ten furlongs well here and there's every chance she will stay a mile and a half. She's very classy."
Emily Upjohn was sent off the 7-4 favourite but never figured in sixth having been held up.
- Richmond Stakes: Black Forza surges late to take Group 2 under Dylan Browne McMonagle on jockey's first ride at Goodwood
- Magnolia Cup heroine Lizzie Jelfs proves age just a number after daughter told her she was 'too old to ride horses'
- Galway: 'To have a double on Plate day is magic' - Ross O'Sullivan's stunning summer continues
- Galway Plate: Pinkerton defies odds to land Galway Plate for Noel Meade and delighted stand-in Donagh Meyler
- William Buick issues a powerful rallying cry after Notable Speech proves the doubters wrong
