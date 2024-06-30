The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

I need to keep going and keep the momentum building if I can. It’s very much forward thinking. I don’t sit back and think 'that was great', I just need to keep finding the next good horse

Oisin Murphy wants to keep himself on the front foot despite his marvellous Royal Ascot haul

Oisin Murphy: 'I don’t sit back and think 'that was great' - I need to keep going'

Radio 4 has always done the same thing and I think it's dreadfully sad. It's an awful pity and it was just another little platform for racing to go out to the world. It's another kick in the back for the sport

Nicky Henderson is sad over BBC Radio 4's Today programme ending its daily tips section

Nicky Henderson dismayed after BBC delivers 'another kick' to racing by ending daily tipping on Radio 4's Today show

It was a fantastic week for Yorkshire. Six winners was brilliant. That was great as it advertises the fact we can do the job up here as well as anybody. There's no north-south divide on the Flat

Karl Burke hails how well northern-based trainers did at Royal Ascot

'There's no north-south divide on the Flat' - Karl Burke celebrates Yorkshire Royal Ascot success and reflects on what might have been

That is the pinnacle of my career. There were a lot of British over there and Frankie milked it all. He rode a great race and when he came back in all the cheering was like a Cheltenham Gold Cup. It was really something special

Rod Millman recalls stable star Sergeant Cecil's Prix du Cadran win under Frankie Dettori after the stayer's death

Sergeant Cecil: star stayer who made the impossible possible and became a fans' favourite

The Americans thought I was mad coming home, as did people here, but two years ago I'd have never thought I'd be riding Group 1 horses in the mornings for the Gosdens

Tyler Heard reveals why he relocated back to Britain following a big-race ride in the Northumberland Plate

'I went to the US to get my confidence back and people thought I was mad coming home - but I wanted to give myself a second chance'

He was two hours away from dying which would have killed me. Until that happens you don't know how much you love your kids. His car was parked outside my house and coming out and seeing it there every morning was hard to deal with

Gary Moore revisits how hard dealing with son Josh's life-threatening fall was during the Racing Post's Great Racing Families series

'It would have killed me - until that happens you don't know how much you love your kids'

When you've taken such a risk the overbearing emotion is relief, which can sometimes be stronger than the excitement of winning. Then the party kicked in

Australian trainer Henry Dwyer can finally enjoy Asfoora's King Charles III Stakes triumph at Royal Ascot

'She'll be mighty hard to beat' - summer schedule mapped out for Aussie Royal Ascot ace Asfoora

