BBC axes daily racing tips from Radio 4's Today programme

Racing's public profile received a significant hit on Monday morning when the BBC announced it had dropped the daily racing tips from Radio 4's Today programme.

Today's racing tips have been part of the flagship news programme for 47 years, always being given at the end of the sports bulletins through the morning.

But at the conclusion of the bulletin just before 7.30am on Monday, Today presenter Amol Rajan said: "There are no racing tips today as we've decided to break the tradition of having racing tips every day of the year. Instead, we're going to reserve the tips for the biggest days in the racing calendar.

"We will very much continue to cover horseracing, as we do so many other sports, not least through interviews with leading lights in the racing world. And we will sometimes continue to broadcast from the big-ticket events like the Grand National festival or Cheltenham Gold Cup week."

The decision will be seen as a significant blow for the profile of the sport as it battles to maintain relevance with the wider public.

The daily racing tips on the Today programme might have given racing only a brief mention on the three sports bulletins, but with 5.7 million daily listeners it helped keep the sport in the public's consciousness.

The tips, on one of the Britain's most influential news programmes, are normally broadcast at the end of each sports bulletin around 6.30am, 7.30am and 8.30am every morning from Monday to Saturday. But no tips were given at the end of Monday's first bulletin, before the announcement was made at the end of the second.

The move continues the extensive scaling back of racing coverage by BBC, with no live races shown on television since 2012 and a reduction in the number of radio commentaries.

Michael Dugher, chair of the Betting and Gaming Council, said: "This is sad news but unsurprising. It also says a lot of about the current standing of the sport at the BBC. I suspect there have always been people at BBC Radio 4 that regard the racing tips as a bit ‘below stairs’ and, if they like racing at all, they only care about the big ‘dressing up’ meetings like Royal Ascot or Cheltenham.

"Millions of ordinary people enjoy a regular bet - whether that’s on bingo, the lottery or sports like racing. There’s definitely more than a hint of snobbery from the Today Programme with this decision."

The BBC scrapped another of its sporting institutions in August 2022 when stopping the full reading of the classified football results on Radio 5's Sports Report.

The news comes a matter of days after Royal Ascot, which was set to be carried by 31 broadcasters showcasing the meeting in 180 territories.

Reacting to the BBC's move, a BHA spokesman said: "Racing is the second-best attended sport in Britain and enjoys considerable media coverage as a result. Through ITV Racing, the sport is live on free-to-air television on almost 120 days, as well as enjoying further coverage from two, dedicated racing channels in Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV.

"From Royal Ascot to the Derby, Cheltenham to the Grand National, British racing is internationally unrivalled in its prestige and tradition. It is why British racing is broadcast around the world and the consistently high-quality coverage of our sport reflects its continuing importance as a cornerstone of our national sporting culture and heritage."

