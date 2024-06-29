High hopes for Montassib after downing Kinross - plus suspended Tony Martin celebrates Northumberland Vase victory

Connections of the first two home in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes had reasons to be pleased after Montassib overhauled Kinross in a tight finish.

Montassib had a fitness edge over his rival and it told in the closing stages as Kinross, having his first run since last October, was caught by the winner close home.

Three-quarters of a length separated the pair at the line as Montassib handed trainer William Haggas a third consecutive victory in the Jenningsbet-backed 6f sprint.

Winning jockey Cieren Fallon said: "He's beaten a very good horse in Kinross, so he's definitely on the up. He's got a turn of foot off a strong gallop and is a very talented horse when things go his way.

"I didn't give him the best of rides at York last time and had to make up for it. I was very confident I was always going to pick up Kinross, who was coming back after such a long layoff."

Kinross, who was a late absentee from last week's Group 1 Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot due to unsuitably quick ground, is expected to benefit from his belated comeback.

"He ran a cracker. He hit the front and then just got tired in the last half-furlong," said jockey Hector Crouch. "We've been run down by a race-fit rival, who's no slouch, and Kinross is right where we want him to be. He's going to step forward and he's got bigger targets."

Montassib has an entry in the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood, but handicaps appear a thing of the past.

Speaking away from the track, Haggas said: "I'm not sure where we'll go now, but he won't go to Goodwood for the Stewards' Cup. He'd have to carry a Group-race penalty now. I think we'll stick to stakes races and go wherever we can get a bit of dig in the ground."

Montassib's stablemate Wiltshire marked himself out as the type to take his place in big sprint handicaps after getting back on track following a blip last time to comfortably take the 6f handicap.

Grande consolation

Alphonse Le Grande gained a second valuable consolation race in as many starts with a decisive success in the Northumberland Vase.

Delivered to perfection by Hollie Doyle in the home straight, the well-backed 3-1 favourite charged past long-time leader Show No Fear to the delight of the vocal crowd.

Alphonse Le Grande won the Chester Cup consolation race last month for Tony Martin, but with the Irish trainer suspended, the five-year-old was racing for his sister Cathy O'Leary in the £75,000 contest.

Tony Martin (second from right) with Hollie Doyle and two of Alphonse Le Grande's owners after the Northumberland Vase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Leary, who was joined by Martin on course, said: "The horse has been working well and doing everything right. Hollie is a good rider and it worked out well."

Martin, who joined in the celebrations in the winner's enclosure with his sister and owners Bet Small Win Big Syndicate, is serving a three-month suspension for breaking anti-doping rules.

British first for Al-Jehani

Trainer Hamad Al-Jehani registered his first winner in Britain courtesy of the Wathnan Racing-owned Make Me King in the 7f handicap.

Al-Jehani is based at Tom Clover's yard in Newmarket and winning jockey James Doyle said: "I've ridden a fair bit for Hamad in Qatar and I'm very pleased for him to get his first winner in this country."

Doyle landed a double after Baltic completed a four-timer when winning the 1m4½f handicap for Harry Charlton.

