'It would have killed me - until that happens you don’t know how much you love your kids'

There is a sense of 'the boy done good' on arrival at Gary Moore's Cisswood Stables near Horsham in West Sussex.

Through the electric gates lie 165 acres of open countryside, housing 110 stables, a schooling arena and an impressive selection of gallops at a training centre to be proud of – especially if you are the son of a former used-car salesman from Brighton.

Surrounded by family, Moore is at his happiest here. In fact, one of his pet hates is going racing, which to him is time wasted when he could be repairing, maintaining or adding to the facilities at Cisswood.