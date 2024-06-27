Racing Post logo
'I went to the US to get my confidence back and people thought I was mad coming home - but I wanted to give myself a second chance'

Tyler Heard: bidding for Northumberland Plate victory on Saturday
Tyler Heard bids for Northumberland Plate glory on SaturdayCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Jockey Tyler Heard was called mad for returning to Britain after a career-saving stint in the US, but he hopes the brave decision can be vindicated by success in Saturday's prestigious Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate aboard Duke Of Oxford.

The Michael Bell-trained four-year-old is a general 8-1 second favourite for the Newcastle feature, with the market headed by the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Trooper Bisdee, who was backed into 6-1 (from 8) after declarations were made on Thursday.

A move overseas last year was the last throw of the dice for Heard, 22, who questioned his future with his career in the saddle stagnating. Yet with winners at premier tracks such as Churchill Downs and Keeneland, and success in far more valuable races, it proved a major success.

