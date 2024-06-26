- More
'She'll be mighty hard to beat' - summer schedule mapped out for Aussie Royal Ascot ace Asfoora
Australia's Royal Ascot star Asfoora has the potential to dominate the rest of Britain's major five-furlong sprint races, according to trainer Henry Dwyer, who believes his mare will be "mighty hard to beat" if staying in the same form.
Asfoora, who won last week's King Charles III Stakes by a length under Oisin Murphy, is set to continue her European adventure in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on August 2 and at York in the Coolmore-sponsored Nunthorpe three weeks later, while the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp and Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar are options later in the year.
In a warning to her rivals, Dwyer is confident Asfoora can be a stronger force at Goodwood and York, with the flatter nature of those tracks expected to suit her better.
