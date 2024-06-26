Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'She'll be mighty hard to beat' - summer schedule mapped out for Aussie Royal Ascot ace Asfoora

Asfoora wins the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot under Oisin Murphy
Asfoora wins the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot under Oisin MurphyCredit: Patrick McCann

Australia's Royal Ascot star Asfoora has the potential to dominate the rest of Britain's major five-furlong sprint races, according to trainer Henry Dwyer, who believes his mare will be "mighty hard to beat" if staying in the same form.

Asfoora, who won last week's King Charles III Stakes by a length under Oisin Murphy, is set to continue her European adventure in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on August 2 and at York in the Coolmore-sponsored Nunthorpe three weeks later, while the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp and Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar are options later in the year.

In a warning to her rivals, Dwyer is confident Asfoora can be a stronger force at Goodwood and York, with the flatter nature of those tracks expected to suit her better.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain