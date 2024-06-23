'There's no north-south divide on the Flat' - Karl Burke celebrates Yorkshire Royal Ascot success and reflects on what might have been

Karl Burke has admitted to frustration amid the celebrations as he reflected on a Royal Ascot at which only Aidan O'Brien trained more winners.

The Middleham trainer struck with exciting two-year-olds Leovanni and Breeders' Cup hope Shareholder in a week when Yorkshire trainers won six races, matching a best tally since the meeting was expanded to five days.

But Burke was also left ruing what might have been, with Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel ruled out of the Coronation Stakes by a setback and three other fancied contenders forced out on the day.