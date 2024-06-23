- More
'There's no north-south divide on the Flat' - Karl Burke celebrates Yorkshire Royal Ascot success and reflects on what might have been
Karl Burke has admitted to frustration amid the celebrations as he reflected on a Royal Ascot at which only Aidan O'Brien trained more winners.
The Middleham trainer struck with exciting two-year-olds Leovanni and Breeders' Cup hope Shareholder in a week when Yorkshire trainers won six races, matching a best tally since the meeting was expanded to five days.
But Burke was also left ruing what might have been, with Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel ruled out of the Coronation Stakes by a setback and three other fancied contenders forced out on the day.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'Back to its best' King George well placed to attract new sponsor as Qipco drops backing for Ascot Group 1 and Guineas festival
- Sir Mark Prescott eyes weekend prizes after ending 28-year Royal Ascot wait, including with well-backed Group 1 contender
- Sergeant Cecil: star stayer who made the impossible possible and became a fans' favourite
- 'He was one of the toughest horses I've ever been involved with' - staying star Sergeant Cecil dies at 25
- Aidan O'Brien nominates Auguste Rodin as highlight after being crowned leading Royal Ascot trainer for 13th time
- 'Back to its best' King George well placed to attract new sponsor as Qipco drops backing for Ascot Group 1 and Guineas festival
- Sir Mark Prescott eyes weekend prizes after ending 28-year Royal Ascot wait, including with well-backed Group 1 contender
- Sergeant Cecil: star stayer who made the impossible possible and became a fans' favourite
- 'He was one of the toughest horses I've ever been involved with' - staying star Sergeant Cecil dies at 25
- Aidan O'Brien nominates Auguste Rodin as highlight after being crowned leading Royal Ascot trainer for 13th time