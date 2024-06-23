Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:55 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:55 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'There's no north-south divide on the Flat' - Karl Burke celebrates Yorkshire Royal Ascot success and reflects on what might have been

Shareholder: winner of the Norfolk Stakes under James Doyle
Shareholder (James Doyle, far side) wins the Norfolk StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Karl Burke has admitted to frustration amid the celebrations as he reflected on a Royal Ascot at which only Aidan O'Brien trained more winners.

The Middleham trainer struck with exciting two-year-olds Leovanni and Breeders' Cup hope Shareholder in a week when Yorkshire trainers won six races, matching a best tally since the meeting was expanded to five days.

But Burke was also left ruing what might have been, with Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel ruled out of the Coronation Stakes by a setback and three other fancied contenders forced out on the day.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain