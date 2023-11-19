The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

100 yards away he looked as though he was going to win, but I'm not counting my chickens at that point, I'm just praying. He carried me over the line with him

Legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson describes his winning feeling following Spirit Dancer's Bahrain success

Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1 million Bahrain International Trophy

Affordability checks could kill the sport, it's as simple as that. I understand there has to be some change to protect problem gamblers but this isn't doing it in the right way

Racegoer Paul Zealy explains why he has signed the petition to halt intrusive affordability checks

'Checks could kill the sport' - racegoers react as Cheltenham pushes affordability petition drive

He's a unique horse, a one-off, and the lads are enjoying their racing more than ever at the moment. It's unbelievable for us and everyone else, for everyone who follows racing

Aidan O'Brien is already excited for next season with Auguste Rodin after it was announced he will remain in training

'It's hugely exciting' - Derby and Breeders' Cup hero Auguste Rodin to stay in training next year says Aidan O'Brien

Please do rest assured that our team at the IJF will look after his needs to assist him in his recovery and predicament for as long as it takes. Whatever help he and his family need, we will be there to provide it

Sir Anthony McCoy and Jack Berry pledge to help Graham Lee through the Injured Jockeys Fund following his serious injury

Sir Anthony McCoy: 'Whatever help Graham Lee and his family need, we'll be there to provide it'

It means a lot of lower-rated older horses are not getting a look-in. Many trainers, owners and jockeys are being denied a much-needed payday

Paul Clarkson, husband of trainer Stella Barclay, hits out at the decision to reduce all-weather field size limits

'Hundreds of horses are missing out' - trainers slam reduction of field-size limits on all-weather

Protektorat: being aimed at the Betfair Chase again

A week on Saturday you'll see him at his best. If he runs like he did last year, whoever beats him will have a hard race to do so

Dan Skelton is confident that Protektorat can win another Betfair Chase later this month

Dan Skelton warns star-studded Betfair Chase rivals Protektorat will 'be at his best' for Haydock defence

He is top dog here so he finds life very easy. He loves the beach and those types of things keep the enthusiasm going in those older horses. He was herding sheep the day before he travelled to France!

Patrick Griffin's assistant trainer, James Griffin, speaks on stable star Roi Mage's jobs away from the track

'He just has to go six places better now!' - Griffins dreaming of another tilt at Aintree with Roi Mage

