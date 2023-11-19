'I'm not counting my chickens at that point, I'm just praying. He carried me over the line with him'
The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .
Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1 million Bahrain International Trophy
'Checks could kill the sport' - racegoers react as Cheltenham pushes affordability petition drive
'It's hugely exciting' - Derby and Breeders' Cup hero Auguste Rodin to stay in training next year says Aidan O'Brien
Sir Anthony McCoy: 'Whatever help Graham Lee and his family need, we'll be there to provide it'
'Hundreds of horses are missing out' - trainers slam reduction of field-size limits on all-weather
Dan Skelton warns star-studded Betfair Chase rivals Protektorat will 'be at his best' for Haydock defence
'He just has to go six places better now!' - Griffins dreaming of another tilt at Aintree with Roi Mage
- 'It's not healthy, I'm not a healthy person at the moment and my body is crying out for help'
- 'If affordability checks are brought in then there won't be any racing in the future because there will be no money to fund it - it's that simple'
- 'Everybody's cameras were out and he was like Mick Jagger - it was genuinely bonkers'
- 'I know it's going to be very tough but I'm also very determined. I just hope I haven't used up all my luck'
- 'Lots of people don't like change but all sports change. We have to evolve to ensure the future of racing'
