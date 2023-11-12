Graham Lee remains in intensive care with 'very serious injuries' following fall at Newcastle on Friday

Graham Lee remained in intensive care on Sunday night with what were described as "very serious injuries" following a fall at Newcastle on Friday evening, as a statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund stated that his sedation had been able to be reduced.

Lee, 47, a leading rider over jumps and more recently on the Flat, was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened for a sprint handicap.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he was being held in the intensive therapy unit.

The statement from the IJF said: “Jockey Graham Lee’s MRI scan has shown that he has suffered an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to the spinal cord, as well as damage to blood vessels in the mid-cervical region.

“He remains in ITU with respiratory support at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle, but it has been possible to reduce his sedation.

“This is a very serious injury and at this early time, it is not possible to predict the extent of long-term recovery.

“Graham’s family are very grateful for the many messages of support that they have had.”

Lee rode more than 1,000 winners over jumps, including Amberleigh House in the 2004 Grand National for Ginger McCain, before switching to riding on the Flat in 2012.

Among the other notable jumpers the Galway-born, North Yorkshire-based rider is associated with are Stayers' Hurdle winner Inglis Drever and Grade 1 scorers Another Promise and Kalahari King.

Since turning his attention to the Flat, Lee has won two of the sport's most coveted prizes, partnering Trip To Paris to success in the 2015 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and riding Alpha Delphini to victory by a nose in a thrilling finish to the 2018 Nunthorpe.

His 598 rides this season have yielded 47 winners, 15 of which have come for Ben Macdui's trainer Paul Midgley.