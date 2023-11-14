Dan Skelton warns star-studded Betfair Chase rivals Protektorat will 'be at his best' for Haydock defence

Dan Skelton believes Shishkin and Bravemansgame will have a fight on their hands to beat Protektorat if they turn up for battle in the Betfair Chase on Saturday week.

Protektorat was an impressive 11-length winner of the Grade 1 at Haydock a year ago and is the 6-5 favourite with the race sponsors to retain his crown. If successful he will join Kauto Star, Silviniaco Conti, Cue Card and Bristol De Mai as a multiple winner of the race.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin, an impressive winner of the Aintree Bowl on his final start last season, and King George VI Chase hero Bravemansgame, who trainer Paul Nicholls said had emerged "so well" from his comeback second in Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase, make for intimidating potential rivals.

However, Skelton would not swap his eight-year-old for either of them and is relishing unleashing him at the scene of his greatest triumph.

"A week on Saturday you'll see him at his best," the trainer said. "If he runs like he did last year, whoever beats him will have a hard race to do so. His form after wasn't as sparkling, but we put that to one side as we're dealing with him first time out and we know what he can do.

"It gives you a great deal of confidence and I wouldn't call it a home match as he's only been around there once, but he's answered the questions before and there's less for him to prove there.

"He's in good form and we've managed to get him up the grass gallop a couple of times this year, which is vitally important. His fitness is right where we want it and it doesn't hurt that there's been plenty of rain all over Britain. It'll suit him."

Protektorat ran only twice following his Betfair Chase heroics last season and while the King George and even the Grand National could be other targets this season, Skelton only has eyes on a repeat Haydock success for now.

Speaking on a media call organised by the Jockey Club, he added: "He's a horse that doesn't completely empty the tank, but one you can train specifically for first time up. While we'll consider all options after, the Betfair Chase is his big target. We're not taking our eyes off it.

"By their own admission, the trainers of the other big two are looking at the King George, but I can say I've specifically trained the horse for this and I think we'll put up a good defence of our crown."

Left to right: Ged Mason, Dan Skelton, Sir Alex Ferguson and John Hales will bid to win the Greatwood Hurdle with L'Eau Du Sud Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Skelton and Protektorat's owners, Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and John and Lisa Hales, will bid for more feature-race glory on Sunday in Cheltenham's Unibet Greatwood Hurdle (3.30) with leading hope L'Eau Du Sud .

The five-year-old finished third in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso in March and is a 7-1 shot for the competitive handicap. Skelton will also be represented by recent Ascot winner Knickerbockerglory as he bids for a third Greatwood win in the last decade following success with North Hill Harvey (2016) and West Cork two years ago.

"L'Eau Du Sud had a particular disadvantage last season, just like every horse that's four years old into five. It's hard to go up against older horses and in handicaps that's very difficult," he said. "I believe he's stepped forward a great deal and he goes there with a really good chance.

"We saw the other day what Knickerbockerglory can do in conditions that weren't as soft as we presumed, as he did look like a heavy ground bully. He put a great show forward and looks well-in."

Unexpected Party will be Skelton's leading chance in Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup, while Nube Negra will also be part of his possible 13-strong Cheltenham team this weekend. He bids for a third straight win in Sunday's Shloer Chase (2.55) , in which he could face Jonbon and Edwardstone.

His victory a year ago started a golden run for the yard with big-race successes on four consecutive weekends, and the trainer believes his string are now primed for more glory.

"This time last year they just hit a vein of form, but being honest it hasn't quite been like that this year, as the ground this autumn has been particularly challenging," he said. "It really hasn't been seamless but going into this weekend they're totally ready. We're starting to run them now where there are no excuses."

Betfair Chase (3.00 Haydock, Saturday, November 25)

Betfair: 6-5 Protektorat, 5-2 Shishkin, 5 Bravemansgame, 7 L'Homme Presse, 8 Gerri Colombe, 12 Corach Rambler, Royale Pagaille, 20 bar

