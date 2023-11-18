Superb Stage Star completes perfect Paul Nicholls plan despite dramatic final-fence error in Paddy Power Gold Cup

Once upon a time the Paddy Power Gold Cup used to be won by proper horses, top chasers who waved goodbye to handicaps once and for all with glorious weight-carrying performances in this early-season showpiece.

It is not once upon a time anymore after Stage Star defied a big weight and a big blunder at the last to put himself smack bang in the middle of the Ryanair Chase picture and confirm himself as one of Britain's best chasers. Make no mistake about it, this was a proper race and it was won by a proper horse.

The stage was set for a splendid and flawless performance when the 4-1 favourite powered clear coming to the last, but he genuflected on landing and almost unseated Harry Cobden.

"I thought that was it," admitted Paul Nicholls afterwards. "But he picked up again and that just shows what a good horse he is."

Stage Star's near-disaster at the final fence in pictures

Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Only very good horses recover from mistakes like that and the fact Stage Star still had enough in the tank to get home four lengths in front of Notlongtillmay meant it was little surprise to see him slashed to 4-1 second favourite (from 12) for the Ryanair Chase by Paddy Power.

Allaho and Envoi Allen have a new kid on the block from across the Irish Sea to worry about now, a whippersnapper whose favourite playground is Cheltenham.

It was Nicholls' third success in the Paddy Power Gold Cup after Al Ferof in 2012 and Caid Du Berlais two years later and this plan was hatched some time ago. What an occasion it was for the Owners Group too. The thousands of shares could not have been better invested.

"From the moment we came in we targeted this race," gushed Nicholls. "I thought looking at him in the paddock that if he ran as well as he looked, he was going to win. I’m thrilled with him and the whole team getting him ready for today.

"I thought it was a hot race and that he needed to take a step forward from last season. He's obviously done that. He jumped brilliantly barring that mistake at the last. It was just one of those things, and if he'd jumped that like he jumped all the rest he would have won more comfortably."

Members of Stage Star's Owners Group syndicate celebrate Credit: GROSSICK RACING

So, then, what next for Stage Star? "He can only go left-handed," said Nicholls. "If he didn't turn up until the Ryanair it wouldn't be the end of the world, but I'm sure we'll find something for him. I haven't really thought about it yet. I wouldn't be afraid to go three miles with him either, something like the Denman Chase at Newbury maybe. I'm not sure he wants to go three and a quarter miles yet as he has plenty of speed. Finding the right race left-handed is the key."

Nicholls certainly found the right race left-handed here, but it almost went so horribly wrong at the last. Cobden, enjoying his first success in the race, explained what happened.

"I was going so well down to it and I was probably in two minds," said the jockey. "The horse was probably in two minds as well and we met it all wrong. To go from nearly 30 miles per hour to walking out the back of it and nearly falling and then getting going again shows the true courage this horse has.

"I just love him. He's genuine, honest and tough. He's just a serious horse and credit to the boss because he has come here without having a prep run. It's an unbelievable training performance."

Harry Cobden with the Paddy Power Gold Cup Credit: GROSSICK RACING

It wasn't too far away from being an unbelievable training performance by Laura Morgan as Notlongtillmay finished best of the rest, just as he did behind Stage Star in the Turners Novices' Chase at the festival in March.

Morgan was chuffed with her stable star. "What a horse to have for a small yard like ours," she said. "Big days like this are phenomenal for the staff I’ve got, everyone at home and all my family. It's fantastic. To be here mixing it with Paul Nicholls it’s what we all dream of, so I’m delighted with him.

"He’s run a screamer on ground that's probably softer than he would like, so it’ll be exciting to see him on better ground."

It wasn't to be for topweight The Real Whacker. Gerri Colombe's conqueror in the Brown Advisory looked in trouble from some way out and was pulled up by Sam Twiston-Davies. He was found to have been struck into and lame in his right fore by vets after the race.

Joint-owner David Mann said: "We knew he was carrying top weight and he hadn’t run for a long time. Paddy [Neville, trainer] had him in good condition, but I think between the soft ground and the top weight that has probably gone against him. I think he needed the run today to bring him on."

The Real Whacker’s presence meant this was a proper race and it was won by a proper horse. Just like the good old days.

