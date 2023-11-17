'He just has to go six places better now!' - Griffins dreaming of another tilt at Aintree with Roi Mage
All roads will lead back to the Grand National for Roi Mage, who is as happy herding sheep as he is jumping fences.
The Patrick Griffin-trained 11-year-old began his Aintree preparation sweetly with success in a Listed cross-country race at Compiegne in France this month. It was his first appearance since jumping and travelling with aplomb in the Grand National in April before fading after the second-last and finishing 14 lengths behind winner Corach Rambler in seventh.
Roi Mage ran in the National after suffering a nasty cut in a cross-country handicap at Cheltenham in January, and assistant trainer James Griffin is hopeful of a clearer run this season ahead of another audacious Aintree tilt.
