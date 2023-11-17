Racing Post logo
'He just has to go six places better now!' - Griffins dreaming of another tilt at Aintree with Roi Mage

Roi Mage and Mark McDonagh coming back after landing the 3m2f chase at Down Royal
Roi Mage: 11-year-old as good as ever after winning in France this monthCredit: Justin O'Hanlon (racingpost.com/photos)

All roads will lead back to the Grand National for Roi Mage, who is as happy herding sheep as he is jumping fences.

The Patrick Griffin-trained 11-year-old began his Aintree preparation sweetly with success in a Listed cross-country race at Compiegne in France this month. It was his first appearance since jumping and travelling with aplomb in the Grand National in April before fading after the second-last and finishing 14 lengths behind winner Corach Rambler in seventh.

Roi Mage ran in the National after suffering a nasty cut in a cross-country handicap at Cheltenham in January, and assistant trainer James Griffin is hopeful of a clearer run this season ahead of another audacious Aintree tilt.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 17 November 2023inIreland

Last updated 14:00, 17 November 2023

