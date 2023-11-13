'It's hugely exciting' - Derby and Breeders' Cup hero Auguste Rodin to stay in training next year says Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien has described the decision to keep Auguste Rodin in training as a four-year-old as "hugely exciting" and said that all the top races will be open to him in 2024, including the Breeders' Cup Classic on dirt.

Auguste Rodin concluded a magnificent three-year-old campaign with a sensational victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita under an inspired Ryan Moore and the consensus seemed to be that it would be his final race as he was likely to be retired to stud.

Stallion duties have been put on hold for another year, however, as O'Brien delivered the shock news that all racing fans wanted to hear on Monday morning when he revealed that Auguste Rodin would be staying in training as a four-year-old.

O'Brien told the Racing Post: "The lads have decided to keep Auguste Rodin in training. We're very much looking forward to having him racing again next year and it's hugely exciting really."

When asked whether the Breeders' Cup Classic might be on his radar in 2024, the trainer replied: "Oh, Janey, it's a long way away but the only thing I can say at this stage is that any race is open to him."

He added: "Anything from a mile and a quarter to a mile and a half is open to him, he seems to be very comfortable over those sort of trips and sure look it's very exciting to have him back next year.

"He came back from Santa Anita in great shape and everyone is delighted with him. He'll have a rest now and we'll bring him back early next year."

