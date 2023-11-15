'Hundreds of horses are missing out' - trainers slam reduction of field-size limits on all-weather

Trainers have hit out at an "illogical" reduction in all-weather field size limits, having seen the damaging effects of more of their horses being denied a run.

Arena Racing Company, which owns four of Britain's six all-weather courses, has reduced the limit to 12 for lower-grade races at a time of year when the balloting out of runners is already commonplace.

In the case of Newcastle, the number was previously 14 for races at Class 4 to 6 level, whereas Wolverhampton had been set at 13.