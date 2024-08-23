'He was wound up today' - Melbourne Cup-bound Vauban back to winning ways in tight finish to Lonsdale Cup

Vauban took the next step on his Melbourne Cup revenge mission with victory in the Lonsdale Cup, but only just.

The Willie Mullins-trained star was sent off the 9-2 favourite for the Flemington showpiece last year, when he finished a disappointing 14th, and connections have been determined to head back to Australia again this November.

After being beaten in three runs since that effort, he returned to winning ways under William Buick but had to fight hard to deny the fast-finishing outsider Al Nayyir by a short head.

Despite the narrow margin, Rich Ricci, who owns Vauban with his wife Susannah, was given a hint from the master trainer that a big run was in store beforehand.

"Willie called me before the race – that doesn't happen very often unless there's something wrong," Ricci said. "He said there were no excuses today and we'd go very close. He was bang on.

"William thought he got there a bit soon and said he was idling a bit in front. I wanted to see him run through to the line, which he did, because I had some niggles about the trip.

"He ran a huge race in the Ascot Gold Cup and just didn't stay. It was a bit soon at the Curragh last time but he was wound up today. The timings are good and hopefully that carries on into the autumn."

Rich Ricci with Vauban (William Buick) after the Lonsdale Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Vauban was cut to 10-1 (from 14) with Paddy Power for the Melbourne Cup and is the same price with Coral. Ricci is already excited to head back to Australia and bid to right the wrongs of last year.

"We learned a lot," he added. "I said to the team after the episode last year that 'let's start with Melbourne in mind this time and say we're going, and have him tell us if he's not able to go'. We've worked back from it all year.

"The plan must be to go to Melbourne now. I don't know what we do next. He's in the Irish St Leger, but Australia remains the plan. He was very good today."

Tom Clover is eyeing more lucrative staying prizes with Al Nayyir. He said: "He's a new horse to us but he'd shaped well in his home work. I couldn't quite believe the price he was. He has some very good form and a high rating.

"Hopefully he can go one better very soon. We've got him entered in France and on British Champions Day and we'll have to discuss it with the owners."

Dance strikes for Varian

Roger Varian struck a defiant note at the end of a difficult week by landing the £120,000 1m4f handicap with Shadow Dance .

It was much his biggest winner since it was revealed that Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum has removed his horses from the trainer's Newmarket yard.

But Varian is not mourning that loss and said: "It's happened before and it will happen again. The owner's been great to me, he gave me nine years of strong support, elevated my career.

"We all feel it, we didn't want it to happen, but we're not crying — the opposite, we're very much looking forward. We've got a yard full of nice horses, owned by some very good owners, and we're very much looking forward to the autumn.

"Trainers have to manage this bumpy road, sometimes it's good, sometimes it's not so good. I think it's about how you cope with dramatic highs and dramatic lows. We'll evolve to be a stronger operation, I've no doubt about that."

Varian was happy to have chosen the right option for recent Ripon runner-up Shadow Dance, who had alternative engagements as far apart as Goodwood and Hamilton.

The grey Shadow Dance wins under James Doyle Credit: John Gropssick (racingpost.com/photos)

"We came into the year very hopeful for this horse," he said. "He didn't have a great spring and when I ran him at Royal Ascot he wasn't quite right. But the run at Ripon was a step in the right direction and he should go on and have a good autumn."

Extra time brings win

National and Dewhurst Stakes entry Angelo Buonarroti got off the mark on his first run for Ralph Beckett in the prestigious Convivial Maiden.

Beckett said: "I was lucky he got a stone bruise before the seven-furlong maiden at Goodwood and I had to scratch him. The extra time was a positive and this track suited him better. We knew he was a good horse and we may think about the Flying Scotsman at Doncaster."

